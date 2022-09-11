BISBEE − The Benson Bobcats and the Bisbee Pumas both tasted defeat for the first time this season on Friday, Sept. 2.
When the teams met Friday, Sept. 9, at the Warren Ballpark the question was who would bounce back first. That question was answered on the opening series of the game as Benson squib-kicked to Bisbee to start the game, recovered the ball and went on to score, and score, and score in a 55-18 victory.
Five plays after recovering the opening kickof, Benson running back Colton Tyra scored from 1 yard out. Dawson Judd’s extra point gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead 3:15 into the game.
The Pumas responded with a drive of their own on the ensuing series. Quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored on a 42-yard run, capping off a seven-play, 66-yard drive. The failed two-point conversion left the Pumas trailing 7-6.
Benson scored on its next two offensive possessions as quarterback Dalton Crockett scored on a 6-yard run and Tyra scored again on a 12-yard run as the Bobcats led 21-6.
In the second quarter Benson took to the air as Crockett completed TD passes to Aiden Finch, Tristan Goodman and Tyra.
Lopez‘s TD pass to David Chapman for Bisbee cut Benson’s lead to 42-12 at the half.
Tyra had a TD run in the second half for Benson and freshman quarterback Brax Cluff, son of first-year coach Dustin Cluff, had a 13-yard TD pass to Gabe Santiago in the fourth quarter, padding the Bobcats’ lead to 55-12.
“We had a great week of practice,” Dustin Cluff said after the game. “These boys had a rough week last week. Willcox is a very good football team that is going to do great things. We looked at it for what it was, learned from it and moved on. I felt we did that. (These kids) were resilient this week. We chose resolve as our character trait and that’s what we focused on, was finding resolve, fixing the problems, improving and moving forward.”
Cluff said he was pleased with how his offense flowed throughout the game, scoring first on the ground, then through the air.
“This offense is kind of reactionary,” he said. “We look at what the defenses is going to do. Bisbee is a team that takes on the characteristics of its opponents. They gave us all sort of different coverages, so we didn’t know what we were going to get. We knew we wanted to run the ball; we like to throw the ball so it just kind of evolved into what it was.”
Cluff said this was a good bounce-back win.
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees was a little annoyed by all the mistakes his team made against Benson, beginning with the mishandling of the opening kickoff.
“We knew Benson was a really good team and we knew they could generate points,” Vertrees said. “They came out with some really good scheme wrinkles that we didn’t prepare for. Then we had some issues on our defenders knowing where the football was, in the run game in particular.
“These are all things that are correctable. It all started on that opening kickoff. That shifted all the momentum and gave them the opportunity to get on the board first, which they did. The way that we run offense versus the way that they run offense, it’s difficult to play from behind.”
Vertrees praised Lopez’s effort the second half.
“He’s definitely a gamer, that’s for sure,” Vertrees said. “We were able to make some adjustments, but the damage was already done.”
Lopez ran for 166 yards on 16 carries, had a TD and a 2-point conversion. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards and two TDs. Diego Chavez had 72 yards on 13 carries and David Chapman had two receptions for 73 yards and a score. Chavez was the Pumas top tackler on defense with eight tackles.
Crockett was completed 5 of 12 passes for 183 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. He had six carries for 46 yards and a TD. Tyra burned the Bisbee defense, rushing 14 times for 171 yards and three scores. He also had two receptions for 66 yards and two scores while Tristian Goodwin had one catch for 84 yards and a score.
Benson (3-1 overall, 1-0), will be back in action Friday, Sept. 16, taking on Tucson’s Pusch Ridge Academy, which is 4-0 and coming off a 34-6 win over Tucson Catalina Foothills.
Bisbee (1-2) will also be on the road against Phoenix Veritas Prep Academy.
