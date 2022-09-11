Purchase Access

BISBEE − The Benson Bobcats and the Bisbee Pumas both tasted defeat for the first time this season on Friday, Sept. 2.

When the teams met Friday, Sept. 9, at the Warren Ballpark the question was who would bounce back first. That question was answered on the opening series of the game as Benson squib-kicked to Bisbee to start the game, recovered the ball and went on to score, and score, and score in a 55-18 victory.

