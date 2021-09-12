If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — The Benson Bobcats traveled to Tucson to take on the Tanque Verde Hawks of the 2A Rillito Region on Friday, Sept. 10, defeating the Hawks 41-0.
“We played better and we blocked better but we had too many penalties,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “Our kids were way too excited to play because we haven’t had a game in two weeks. We just have to relax and play our game.”
Benson scored on its second possession with Bobcats senior Jace Barney rushing for a touchdown. With junior Angel Rigney’s extra point making it through the uprights, the Bobcats led 7-0.
In the second quarter the Hawks punted, but a Benson fumble gave the ball back to Tanque Verde. The Hawks were unable to capitalize on the possession, turning the ball over on downs. The ball changed possession two more times before the Bobcats scored on a 25-yard run by senior Gabe Osuna and a had a 14-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Bobcats senior quarterback Brok Determan connected with senior Devin Bowling on a 25-yard pass for Benson’s third touchdown. With the point after attempt missing, Benson led 20-0.
In the fourth quarter the Bobcats moved down the field to set up a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Determan. Rigney made the extra point for a 27-0 lead.
On the next possession, Determan again scored, this time on a 23-yard run. Rigney added the extra point, putting the score at 34-0.
Benson held Tanque Verde after the kickoff and forced a punt. Bowling returned the punt 52 yards for a touchdown and Rigney’s extra point concluded the scoring and a 21-point fourth quarter for the Bobcats.
Benson (1-1) will host the Phoenix NFL YET College Prep Academy Eagles on Friday, Sept. 17, in the Bobcats’ homecoming game.
