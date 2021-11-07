BENSON — The Benson Bobcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs following a dominating 49-7 win over the Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy Pumas Friday.
“We came out and played well,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “We blocked, tackled and did the little things right.”
In Benson’s first possession of the game senior quarterback Brok Determan connected on a 25-yard TD pass to senior Tristan Martinez. With the successful point-after kick by senior Wyatt Wilharm, the Bobcats led 7-0.
The Bobcats scored on their next possession after a fumble recovery. Senior Devin Bowling ran 7 yards for a score and a 13-0 lead.
Sequoia Pathway came back on its next possession, scoring on a 4-yard run to make the score 13-7.
Benson started the second quarter with a 5-yard TD run by senior Jace Barney. Bowling’s 2-point conversion was good to put the score at 21-7. On their next possesion the Bobcats struck again, Determan connecting with Wilharm for a 29-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead.
Benson junior Angel Rigney’s 60-yard interception return for a score spoiled Sequoia’s next possession. With Wilharm’s PAT making its mark, the Bobcats led 35-7 at the half.
The Bobcats took possession to open the third quarter and Barney scored on a 7-yard run making the score 41-7. Senior Jimmy Lerblance’s interception put Benson in good position, and Martinez added a 16-yard TD run. The 2-point conversion pass to junior Aiden Finch made the score 49-7.
Determan was 2-for-3 passing for 54 yards, Bowling had 15 carries for 143 yards, Martinez had two carries for 33 yards and one pass reception for 25 yards, Barney had nine carries for 72 yards and Wilharm had one pass reception for 29 yards. Martinez and Barney had two touchdowns each; Rigney, Wilharm, and Bowling had one each; Wilharm had three successful extra point kicks; and Bowling and Finch each had 2-point conversions.
Bowling had eight tackles; Determan, senior Ryan Francione, and junior Colton Tyra had seven tackles each; and Rigney and senior Cameron McFarland had six tackles each. Rigney and Lerblance had one interception each.
“We need to continue to improve each week,” Determan said. “Every game for the rest of the season is going to come down to our offensive and defensive lines and how they maintain our line of scrimmage.”
Benson will be hosting the No. 11 seed St. Johns Redskins of the 2A Little Colorado Region in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. St Johns upset fifth seed Camp Verde 28-0 Friday.
