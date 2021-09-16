If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The Benson Bobcats soccer team has started its season 1-1, defeating the Surprise Highland Prep Honey Badgers of the 2A Independent Region at home 6-3 while losing at Willcox 6-0 in 2A South Region competition.
The Bobcats traveled to Willcox on Thursday, Sept. 9 for their first regional game of the season. The Cowboys took the halftime lead 3-0 and adding three more goals in the second half.
“Willcox has a fast team; they did a good job with passes and putting together plays,” first-year Benson coach Adrianna Silvestri said. “We started the game thinking offensively – our midfielders weren’t getting back quickly enough; we had to recalibrate our defense. We did better in the second half but their speed definitely played to their advantage. It was a very physical game.”
The Bobcats started their season on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a home field victory over Highland Prep.
The Bobcats took a 5-1 first-half lead. Scoring for Benson were junior Jaden Barney with two goals, sophomore Colton Bellmore with two goals (one on a penalty kick), and senior Alexis Torres with one goal.
Barney again found the goal in the second half.
“I’m proud of the way they played,” Silvestri said. “Their hard work really paid off. We have some areas to improve on but this was a great start to the season.”
Friday and Saturday, Sept 17-18, the Bobcats will traveling north to compete in the Show Low Invitational. On Friday they will be competing against Las Vegas Faith Lutheran at 10 a.m., and against Show Low at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday they will take on Holbrook at 2 p.m.
“The Show Low Invitational presents good challenges to our fitness, variety of play and position strategy,” Silvestri said. “We will get a lot of game time in a couple days. The Show Low Invitational is something our players look forward to as an annual excursion.”
