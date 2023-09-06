In the first regular season soccer competition between the Benson Bobcats and the Bisbee Pumas Aug. 29 at Benson, the Bobcats defeated the Pumas 8-1 in the Fall South Region match.
Benson led 3-1 in the first half and added five more goals in the second half.
“We struggled to get our flow in the first half, as usual, and the players were frustrated at half time,” Benson coach Todd Hill said. “I told the team to relax – they were letting the game get to their heads. I told them to play like they did in Payson: focus on passing and the goals would take care of themselves. They have shown they can do it. That’s exactly what they did and the second half stood out from the first.”
Scoring for the Bobcats were senior captain Colton Bellmore three goals for a hat trick, senior Kevin Barreta two goals, and freshman Luke Chapman, freshman Adrian Garcia, and sophomore Kendall Miles with one goal each.
Senior Ivan Moreno scored the lone goal for the Pumas.
“This was Bisbee’s first game of the season and the coaches told me they have a number of new players on their team,” Hill said. “They were great sportsmen and gave us a fun and challenging game regardless of the final score. Both last year and this year I have enjoyed playing Bisbee; coaches and players are all great people.”
Benson, (3-1-1), will host the Pima Roughriders of the Fall Independent Regio, on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The Bobcats will travel to Willcox to take on the Cowboys/Cowgirls on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in a region match.
Bisbee (0-2) hosts Tucson’s The Gregory School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and will be at Patagonia on Thursday, Sept. 7.
