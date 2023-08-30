The Benson varsity soccer team entered its second week of competition. And, even though it is very early in the season — with only one non-regional competition and one invitational checked off the schedule — the outlook, according to second-year head coach Todd Hill, is bright.

“I definitely feel very positive about this season,” Hill said. “I would just love for us to get the best of the region this year; I think that would be such an awesome thing for us.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments