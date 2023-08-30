The Benson varsity soccer team entered its second week of competition. And, even though it is very early in the season — with only one non-regional competition and one invitational checked off the schedule — the outlook, according to second-year head coach Todd Hill, is bright.
“I definitely feel very positive about this season,” Hill said. “I would just love for us to get the best of the region this year; I think that would be such an awesome thing for us.”
The Bobcats hosted the Phoenix Madison Highland Heat of the Central Region on Thursday, Aug. 17, falling 6-1. The Bobcats’ lone goal was scored in the second period by junior Dominic Villa.
“This was a tough game,” Hill said. “Madison Highlands is a Phoenix team, not part of our region, who draw players from a much more diverse and capable demographic; they were big kids. It was one of our early games.
“Going up to the tournament really helped us develop better; I think we would do better against them if we played them again. They were a really aggressive team. It was tough to lose against them.”
Benson traveled to Payson to compete in the 12-team Longhorn Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. The Bobcats ended their two days of competition with a 3-0-1 record and a second place finish.
The Gregory School from Tucson won the title.
The Bobcats first took on Holbrook of the East Region on Friday, defeating the Roadrunners 4-1. Scoring for Benson were senior captain Colton Bellmore with two goals, senior Kevin Barreto with one goal, and freshman Robert Montijo with one goal.
“One of the things that I’ve been working on with our players very heavily is to take more shots,” Hill said. “With high school ball it’s critical to shoot a lot. In this game we had 30 shots on goal; they did what I told them to and it worked!”
Later that day, Benson went up against the Ash Fork Spartans of the North Region, taking a 3-0 victory. Scoring for the Bobcats were freshman Adrian Garcia with two goals and sophomore Kendall Miles with one.
“It started to rain heavily so they had to call the game about five minutes early but it was close enough to the end that we were obviously going to win,” Hill said.
The second day of completion had the Bobcats facing another South Region team, the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles. Benson tied the Eagles 1-1 with Bellmore scoring the Bobcats’ goal.
“Desert Christian beat us both times we played them last year so we knew that this was going to be a tough game,” Hill said. “They have a solid team with good players. We only had six shots on goal for this game; we just couldn’t get the shots off.”
In the final game Benson defeated the Round Valley Elks of the East Region 4-0. Goals were scored by Barreto, Bellmore, Villa and freshman Luke Chapman.
“I watched all the other teams play but none of them were as enjoyable to watch (for me) as our team,” Hill said. “Our passing was just amazing and the way that we moved into position and worked together – everything just came together like I have not seen happen since I’ve been coaching. It was really beautiful to see.”
Benson hosted the Bisbee Pumas in a South Region game on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The score and statistics of that match were not available at press time.
The Bobcats will host the Pima Roughriders of the Independent Region on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.