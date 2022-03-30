BENSON — The Benson softball and baseball teams went 2-0 for the week, defeating the Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls and the Bisbee Pumas in 2A East Region action.
The Bobcats softball team traveled to Bisbee Thursday, March 24, and won 23-5 by the 10-run rule. Benson had 21 hits and two errors while the Pumas had one hit and six errors in the five innings played.
Leading Benson on the mound were junior Trinity Bullock who threw four innings with nine strikeouts and three walks of the 20 batters she faced; junior Tatum Benson threw one inning with one strike out for the three batters she faced. Senior Shaylin Taylor led the Bobcats with four RBIs followed by junior Celina Wilharm and senior Reya Adkins with three RBIs each.
“Our starters went in and did exactly what we asked of them,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “They really set the tone early so we were able to put some of our younger varsity players in to give them more experience.”
On Wednesday, March 23, the Bobcats hosted the Willcox Cowgirls in a 2A East Region game. Benson was behind 2-1 going into the bottom of the third inning; adding three runs would put them in the lead 4-2. With one more run in the fourth and two in the fifth, the Bobcats took their home field and regional victory, 7-2.
Junior pitcher Celina Wilharm led Benson with seven strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Nevaeh Trejo hadvtwo home runs and two RBIs; Benson had a double and a stolen base. The Bobcats had nine hits while the Cowgirls had four hits.
“The girls fought hard — they did everything we asked of them,” Cardenas said. “There’s always a lot of pressure going into that game; we were able to overcome that and we were finally able to scratch out a few runs.”
The Benson boys traveled to Bisbee for a 2A East game against the Pumas Friday, March 25, and won 15-2 by the 10-run rule in five innings. The Bobcats had 14 hits while the Pumas had two hits.
Senior Tristan Martinez pitched all five innings for the Bobcats, striking out five and walking three. Martinez and senior Zach Laura both hit triples; Martinez, senior Wyatt Wilharm, senior Antonio Rigney, senior Davin Judd and senior Tyler Paquette all hit doubles for Benson.
“We had a good game; we pitched well, and we swung well,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “And we played some good defense, too. Putting the ball in play was the big thing — we hit the ball well that night. We’ve played pretty solid the last two games.”
On Wednesday, March 23, Benson hosted the Willcox Cowboys in a 2A East Region game. Leading 2-0 in the first and adding 14 in the second, the Bobcats finished with a 16-1 10-run rule victory in five innings. Benson had 15 hits and Willcox had one hit.
Wilharm pitched four innings, striking out four while walking three. Rigney threw for one inning, striking out one of the two batters he faced. Laura helped the Bobcats with a three-run home run and three RBIs; Judd, Martinez and senior Cameron McFarland each hit doubles.
“We pitched well,” Trujillo said. “We made some adjustments, going from a fast ball to a slider. We hit the ball well, too.”
The Benson softball team, 6-0 overall, 5-0 in the conference, and 3-0 in the 2A East Region, hosted the Morenci Wildcats Tuesday, March 29; they will be in Tombstone for a 2A East Region game Tuesday, April 5.
The Bobcats baseball team, 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the conference and 2-1 in the 2A East, hosted Morenci on Tuesday, March 29; Benson will host the 2A South Tucson St. Augustine Wolves on Thursday, March 31.
