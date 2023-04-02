Benson softball defeats Tombstone and Round Valley

BENSON − The No. 4-ranked Benson Bobcats softball team improved its record to 7-3, 5-1 for second place in the 2A East, with victories over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Round Valley Elks.
On Friday, March 31, Benson hosted Tombstone in a regional double header.
The first game had Benson defeating Tombstone 21-2 in four innings. Pitching for the Bobcats was senior Tatum Benson, who struck out seven and walked two of the 16 batters she faced.
Leading Benson from the plate were senior Alexis Mayer 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs; senior Grace Parke, 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs; senior Celina Wilharm, 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBIs; freshman Aubry Garner 1-for-1; Benson, 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI; sophomore Sadie Webb, 1-for-1 with two runs and one RBI; junior Neveah Trejo, 3-for-3 with a triple, one run, and five RBIs; junior Riley Francione, 1-for-2 with one run; sophomore Kaylei Taylor, 1-for-2 with a double and one run; sophomore Claire Parke, 1-for-1 with one run; freshman Alyana Bosley, 1-for-1 with two runs and one RBI; and sophomore Rylee Deskins, 1-for-1 with one run scored.
Benson won the second game 16-1. Pitching for the Bobcats was Wilharm, who had eight strikeouts and walked one of the 14 batters she faced.
Benson’s Mayer was 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs; Wilharm 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs; Benson 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs; Webb 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBIs; Francione 1-for-3 with a run scored; and Bosley 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
“We pitched well, we hit the ball well, and we ran the bases well,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “We’re taking care of our jobs and handling business; we told the girls that that’s exactly what we have to do or things will get tough for us. They went out and did exactly what we asked of them and that’s all we can ask for.”
Two over-the-fence home runs and three RBIs by Tatum Benson helped propel the Bobcats to a 7-6 victory over defending 2A state champion Round Valley at home on Wednesday, March 29.
Round Valley started the game with two runs in the top of the first inning. Benson scored two runs in the second — one off a home run over the left field fence by Benson and the second by Webb off a sacrifice bunt by Francione — to tie the game 2-2.
The Elks’ first batter in the fourth homered to center field to regain the lead, 3-2.
When the Bobcats returned to the plate, Francione had another sacrifice bunt that scored Webb, tying the game at 3-3. Taylor hit a triple and later scored, putting Benson up 4-3.
The Elks scored twice in the fifth off a home run to take back the lead 5-4.
The bottom of the inning had Benson hitting her second home run over the left field fence, scoring Wilharm and giving the Bobcats a 6-5 lead.
Francione scored Benson’s final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, coming home on a wild pitch.
The Elks got one more run off a home run in the top of the seventh but the game ended the Bobcats victorious 7-6.
“Round Valley is a tough team, they are the defending 2A state champions for a reason; they are very well coached,” Cardenas said. “They are good offensively and defensively; they are definitely a team that other teams need to look out for.”
Wilharm pitched for the Bobcats, recording five strikeouts while walking one of the 31 batters she faced.
For Benson, Mayer was 2-for-; Wilharm 1-for-3 with a run scored; Benson 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs; Webb 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Francione 1-for-1 with a run scored and two RBIs; and Taylor 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Bobcats will be in Bisbee for a 2A East Region game on Tuesday, April 4. They will host the Safford Bulldogs of the 3A South on Thursday, April 6.
