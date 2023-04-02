Benson softball defeats Tombstone and Round Valley

Benson's Riley Francione steals home in the Bobcats' March 29 game against Round Valley.

 Linda Lou Lamb Herald/Review

BENSON − The No. 4-ranked Benson Bobcats softball team improved its record to 7-3, 5-1 for second place in the 2A East, with victories over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Round Valley Elks.

On Friday, March 31, Benson hosted Tombstone in a regional double header.

