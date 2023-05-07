For the second straight year the Benson Bobcats softball team saw its season end, losing Saturday in the 2A state semifinals 6-3 to the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles at the Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix.

The Bobcats, who last year were shut out by Kingman 3-0 in the state semifinals, were making their seventh consecutive semifinal appearance. The Bobcats won the state championship in 2017 and 2018 and lost in the state championship game in 2019 and 2021. There were no state playoffs in 2020 due to COVID-19.

