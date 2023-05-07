For the second straight year the Benson Bobcats softball team saw its season end, losing Saturday in the 2A state semifinals 6-3 to the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles at the Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix.
The Bobcats, who last year were shut out by Kingman 3-0 in the state semifinals, were making their seventh consecutive semifinal appearance. The Bobcats won the state championship in 2017 and 2018 and lost in the state championship game in 2019 and 2021. There were no state playoffs in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Benson led Horizon Honors 3-0, scoring once in the first and twice in the third.
The Bobcats’ first run came when Celina Wilharm doubled and scored on a Tatum Benson double.
A Wilharm triple in the third scored Grace Parke. Wilharm later scored on an error, giving Benson a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth Horizon Honors used a three-run home run that was set up by back-to-back walks to tie the game at 3-3. A two-run single extended the Eagles’ lead to 5-3.
Horizon Honors tacked on an additional run in the top of the seventh for a 6-3 lead.
Wilharm pitched all seven innings for Benson, allowing seven hits, striking out nine and walking six. She had three of the Bobcats’ eight hits, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Tatum Benson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Kaylei Taylor and Riley Francione each were 1-for-3. Alexis Mayer and Parke each were 1-for-4.
Prior to facing Horizon Honors, the Bobcats had to first get by the Eloy Santa Cruz Dust Devils in the state quarterfinals on Friday in Eloy. They had lost to Santa Cruz 8-7 earlier in the season.
Much like the first meeting, this game was just as challenging as Benson needed a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and take a 9-5 win.
Santa Cruz scored the first run of the game in the top of the third.
Benson countered in the bottom half of the inning with two runs to go ahead 2-1.
Mayer scored the tying run on Wilharm’s RBI double. Wilharm later scored on Tatum Benson’s double.
The Bobcats maintained their one-run lead until the bottom of the fifth when they scored three runs extending its lead to 5-1. Tatum Benson had an RBI fielder’s choice this inning, Nevah Trejo an RBI single and Taylor an RBI double.
Two Benson errors to start the fifth put runners on base with no outs and sparked a four-run, three-hit rally by the Dust Devils, who tied the game at 5-5.
The Bobcats responded with a four-run rally of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Sadie Webb led off with a single and later scored, giving Benson a 6-5 lead. Wilharm’s fielder’s choice scored Mayer, making the score 7-5. Wilharm’s run followed by Trejo’s run gave the Bobcats a 9-5 lead.
Wilharm went the distance for Benson in the circle, allowing eight hits, striking out three and not allowing a walk. She also hit 3-for-4, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Trejo was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Webb was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Parke was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Mayer was 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Tatum Benson was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Francione, Taylor and Aly Bosley each were 1-for-3 with Taylor and Francione each having an RBI.
Benson finishes the year 24-9-1 overall, 11-2 in conference, 9-1 in region.
