Friday’s 2A state softball quarterfinal showdown between Benson High School and Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union is a rematch of an earlier meeting which Santa Cruz won 8-7.

The rematch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix. At the same time, Willcox will be playing Laveen Heritage Academy High School on an adjacent field at the same complex.

