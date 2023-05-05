Friday’s 2A state softball quarterfinal showdown between Benson High School and Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union is a rematch of an earlier meeting which Santa Cruz won 8-7.
The rematch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix. At the same time, Willcox will be playing Laveen Heritage Academy High School on an adjacent field at the same complex.
Santa Cruz went 10-1 in the 2A conference this season and was 8-0 in region, winning the 2A South Region championship. Its lone loss came at home on March 6 to Willcox 6-3, which split with Benson, each team winning on its home field. Benson ended its regular season 11-2 in conference, 9-1 in the 2A East Region, tied with Willcox for the top spot in the 2A East.
Willcox and Santa Cruz hosted first round state playoff games on Saturday, April 29. Willcox spanked Phoenix Country Day School 15-1 while Santa Cruz shut out Phoenix Trivium Prep 8-0.
Benson was scheduled to host the Bisbee Pumas, who had beaten the Miami Vandals 11-4 in a state play-in game on April 26, only to learn the Pumas were forfeiting their state playoff game so their athletes could attend their school’s prom.
“When we play Friday, it will have been a full two weeks without a game,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said, referring to April 21 when his Bobcats shut out Morenci 13-0. “Not being able to play (Bisbee) was a big letdown. The girls were really looking forward to having one last home game. When I first heard that Bisbee was forfeiting, I was shocked.”
Cardenas, who learned earlier this week he and Willcox coach Trevor Ward have been named the 2A East Region Coaches of the Year, is confident his team will be ready.
“We had a feeling we’d face this team in the second round,” Cardenas said. “It was a tough game at their place. We did some good things on the bases. We’re making our adjustments now hoping it will pay off. It’s going to be a good matchup for us.”
Cardenas says his team has put the forfeit behind them and has been working hard in practice.
“We’ve been working on a lot of situations,” he said. “We put together a plan where our girls see everything that could possibly come at them, and they are not put in a situation where they don’t know exactly what to do. We were flying around making plays today. Things look really good, really crisp. I like our mindset right now. There’s a ton of energy. The girls are really excited about this week.”
Cardenas said the plan against Santa Cruz is “to score more runs than they do,” adding he feels his hitters and pitchers have improved since the last time they met.
“Things look different from the first time that we played them,” Cardenas said. “Hopefully there is a different outcome with that different look.”
Other state softball playoff games Friday have St. David softball hosting Kearny Ray at 4 p.m. in St. David while in 2A state baseball Bisbee faces Scottsdale Prep at 4 p.m.
Willcox battles Benson for the third time this season and Tombstone faces Tempe Prep, both games at 6:30 p.m.
All three games are at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.
On Saturday, St David will host Anthem Prep at 2 p.m. in 1A state quarterfinal game.
