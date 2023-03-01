The Benson High School softball team began its season at the 29th Annual Dorado Classic at Lincoln Park in Tucson Feb. 23-25.
The Bobcats finished with a 5-3 record.
The first day the Bobcats fell to the Tucson Pueblo Warriors of the 4A Kino Region 5-0 but defeated the 5A Sonoran Sierra Vista Buena Colts 8-6 and the 5A Southern Tucson Cholla Chargers 21-1.
The second day of competition, Friday, Feb. 24, Benson fell to the 3A South Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks before defeating the Scottsdale Coronado Dons of the 4A Black Canyon Region 7-4.
The Bobcats’ had three games the final day. They defeated the El Paso, Texas, High School Tigers 13-1 and the 4A Gila Region Vail Walden Grove Red Wolves 8-4 before falling to El Paso Eastlake High 7-3.
“It’s always nice when you can go to a tournament with such quality teams and have a good showing,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “Early in the year it’s sometimes hard to find all the pieces to fit so we were really trying to move things around to see who will do best in different positions. We’re obviously not there yet but we’re getting closer to finding out what the right line up is for our team.
“Before we left on Wednesday, we just asked the girls to compete in every situation — every pitch, every at bat, whatever the game situation was — and if we could do that, we would be able to play deep into Saturday and that’s exactly what they did.
“We’re looking forward to regional games; it’s always fun when we can see someone from right down the road.”
The Bobcats’ first regular game of the season is a 2A East Regional game Thursday, March 2, at Tombstone against the Yellow Jackets.
