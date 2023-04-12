BENSON − The Benson Bobcats softball team avenged an earlier 8-7 loss to Willcox with a come from behind 6-5-win Monday afternoon at Benson High School.
Willcox took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with runs by senior Braxton Hammons, senior Maylee Thompson and sophomore Abi Tingle.
In the bottom of the second Benson erupted for six runs, the big blow being a three-run home run by Bobcats pitcher Celina Wilharm to deep center field that scored Alexis Mayer and Grace Parke and gave Benson a 5-3 lead. Tatum Benson’s run later in the inning extended the Bobcats’ lead to 6-3.
The teams didn’t score again until the top of the seventh when Allison Wilson homered for the Cowgirls, scoring Thompson, who had singled earlier, narrowing Benson’s lead to 6-5.
Wilharm went the distance for Benson, giving up five runs, eight hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Leading the Bobcats from the plate were Parke, 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Wilharm, 1-for-1 with a home run, one run score, and three RBIs; Benson, 1-for-4 with a run scored; and Bosle,y 1-for-3 with a run scored.
“Our girls played well,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “We started to execute some things, we had some big two-out hits, we brought some things together and played a complete game. We played good defense, but we still had a lot of errors that we need to clean up.”
Senior pitcher Jesse Gonzalez went the distance for Willcox. She gave up six runs and seven hits, struck out 10 and walked three.
Leading the Cowgirls were Hammons, 1-for-3 with a run scored; Thompson, 2-for-4 with two runs scored; Wilson, 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, a run scored, and three RBIs; and freshman Addison Burright, 1-for-4 with one RBI.
“Our girls will never give up, they will fight the whole time,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “I’m proud of all our girls; I’m proud of Allison for her double and home run and Jesse (our pitcher) who had 10 strikeouts. The girls played well; we went in with a game plan that pretty much worked but we didn’t end up on the right side of the scoreboard.”
The Bobcats are 11-3 overall, 8-1 and in first place in the 2A East Region. They will be in to Phoenix to take on the 2A South Horizon Honors Eagles on Wednesday, April 12.
The Cowgirls are 12-2 overall, 6-1 and in second place in the 2A East region. They will be in Tucson to take on the 3A South Tanque Verde Hawks on Thursday, April 13.
