PAYSON — The Benson Bobcats softball team may not have taken the championship trophy at the Gracie Haught Classic Softball Tournament, but it did come away with a perfect game and no-hitter in two of the five games they played.
In the final game of the tournament on Saturday, March 19, the Bobcats fell to the Safford Bulldogs of the 3A South Region 4-3.
The Bobcats led 2-1 at the end of the first inning, and the Bulldogs tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the second. With Benson scoreless in the third and fourth, the Bulldogs were able to clinch the victory with one additional run in the bottom of the third.
Pitching for the Bobcats were junior Tatum Benson, who faced three batters, and junior Trinity Bullock who faced 15, striking out five. Junior Celina Wilharm had three hits, two of which were doubles and scored two runs, Benson had two hits and one run, Bullock had two hits and two RBIs, senior Shaylin Taylor had two hits, and sophomore Nevaeh Trejo had one hit.
Earlier in the day, with the help of a no-hitter by Bullock, Benson defeated the Mesa Dobson Mustangs of the 6A East Valley Region 11-0.
Bullock struck out six and walked three of the 19 batters she faced.
“Trinity threw very well against Dobson; I’m happy with the way she’s progressing as a pitcher,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas. “She’s always accepting of a challenge and throwing against a 6A team was definitely a challenge she stepped up for.”
Wilharm had four hits, including a double, two runs and three RBIs; freshman Sadie Webb had one hit, one run and two RBIs; Benson had two hits, one of which was a home run, one run and two RBIs; Trejo had two hits and two runs; junior Grace Parke had one hit, one run and one RBI; sophomore Riley Francione had two hits and two runs; senior Reya Adkins had one hit and one run; and sophomore Stacia Smith had one RBI.
On Friday, March 18, Wilharm had a perfect game in a 14-0 victory over the 3A North Central Camp Verde Cowgirls.
“Throwing a perfect game is a huge accomplishment,” Cardenas said. “We made a lot of plays on defense to help back her up; Celina definitely has confidence in our defense supporting her.”
Benson scored 11 in the second for their third victory of the day.
Wilharm struck out four of the nine batters she faced. She also had three triples, three runs, and six RBIs; Francione had one hit, one run and two RBIs; Benson had two hits, a home run and a double, two runs and one RBI; Bullock had one hit and one RBI; Trejo had one hit and one RBI; Taylor had one run; Parke had one run; Smith had two runs; and Webb had one hit, two runs, and one RBI.
The Bobcats also defeated the Thatcher Eagles of the 3A South Central region 7-1 and the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets of the 3A East Region 9-1.
“Defensively, we’re starting to show a lot of growth,” Cardenas said. “We still need to work on a lot of things to achieve our goals; there is always room to grow.
Benson will host the Willcox Cowgirls in a 2A East Region game Wednesday, March 23 and will be in Bisbee Thursday, March 24 for another 2A East Region game.
