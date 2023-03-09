BENSON — The Benson Bobcats softball team began its season at the 29th Annual Dorado Classic Feb. 23-25 at Lincoln Park in Tucson, finishing the invitational with a 5-3 record. The three days of competition helped the Bobcats prepare for the regular season.

“We are a really young team this year with a few freshmen and a lot of sophomores,” said Benson coach Bert Cardenas, a 2007 Benson graduate in his 13th year with the softball program and his second year as their head coach.

