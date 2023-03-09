BENSON — The Benson Bobcats softball team began its season at the 29th Annual Dorado Classic Feb. 23-25 at Lincoln Park in Tucson, finishing the invitational with a 5-3 record. The three days of competition helped the Bobcats prepare for the regular season.
“We are a really young team this year with a few freshmen and a lot of sophomores,” said Benson coach Bert Cardenas, a 2007 Benson graduate in his 13th year with the softball program and his second year as their head coach.
“Obviously it’s early in the season and we’ve only been together for a couple weeks now; it’s been tough with the weather to get out on the field but we’re looking to get better in every way,” Cardenas said. “We have a lot of strengths, especially in our experience playing and our lineup.
“Defensively we will be strong; our bats are also going to be good and we should be fast. We’re just looking for a way to put all of our strengths together and come up with a solid team that can out hit, out play, out defense, and out pitch anybody that we’re going to see.
“We’re going to see a lot of 3A teams and a lot of competitive teams from our conference; our schedule is pretty rough.”
Cardenas is assisted by Trey Francione and Clint Wilharm.
Senior Tatum Benson and Celina Wilharm, both four-year varsity players, are looking forward to what their last season of softball will bring. According to Benson, she, Wilharm and fellow senior Grace Parke have been playing together since theyu were about 5 years old.
“I’m excited to just start playing games,” said Benson, who plays shortstop and second base as well as pitch. “It’s always fun to be out there on the field with my teammates and coaches. I’m very confident in my teammates and, being my senior year, I know that we will be good, win a lot of games, and go far in the state playoffs.”
“This year I definitely see a lot of growth in our team; there has already been so much growth over the last few weeks that we’ve been practicing,” said Wilharm, who pitches and plays shortstop. “I’m really proud of our seniors who have stepped up and have been able to lead the underclassmen by our example. I’m also very thankful for our coaches; there is no way that we would be where we are now without them.”
Wilharm continue competing in softball at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
Benson is a member of the 2A East Region that includes the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowgirls. Last year the Bobcats finished 15-1 overall, won the 2A East at 10-0 and made it to the state semifinal game.
The Bobcats were the 2A state runners-up in 2019 and 2021 and the state champions in 2018.
“Being back with the team is always a great experience,” Cardenas said. “And this is definitely a very special group of athletes; this is one of the most athletic groups that we have had.”
