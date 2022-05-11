Benson softball making return trip to state semifinals

BENSON — Benson High School softball has become a regular participant in the 2A state semifinals.
Every year since 2014, except for the 2020 season when there was no state tournament due to COVID, the Bobcats have had a spot in the state semifinals. In 2014, 2015 and 2016 Benson lost in the state semifinals. The Bobcats won the state championship in 2017 and 2018. In 2019 and last year, they fell in the state finals.
After beating Bisbee in the opening round of the state championship tournament Friday, Benson came back on Saturday and overcame four errors to beat Flagstaff Northland Prep Academy 10-5.
The win puts Benson back into the state semifinals, where it will face Kingman Academy Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.
Benson struck first Saturday, scoring a run in the bottom of the first when Trinity Bullock’s double scored Reya Adkins.
Northland countered with two runs in the second and one in the third, taking a 3-1 lead.
Tatum Benson’s two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning tied the game at 3-3. Northland reclaimed a 5-3 edge after scoring twice in the top of the fourth.
Riley Francione’s run off a Sadie Webb double in the bottom half of the fourth pulled the Bobcats within one.
Benson tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth when Nevaeh Trejo’s triple scored Rylee Deskins.
In the bottom half of the sixth, the Bobcats sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs off four hits, a walk and a sacrifice bunt that was followed by a hit batter.
Trejo had a bases-clearing triple, Celina Wilharm a RBI single and Benson a bases-loaded walk.
Wilharm and Bullock pitched three and four innings, respectively, allowing nine hits, striking out 13 and walking two.
Benson had 10 hits and 10 RBIs. Trejo was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Benson was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Adkins was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Wilharm was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Trinity Bullock was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Sadie Webb was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and Grace Parke was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
