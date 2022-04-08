TOMBSTONE — Benson’s softball team chalked up its fourth straight win Tuesday, rolling over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 22-2 in a 2A East Region showdown.
The Bobcats, the No. 1-ranked 2A team in the state, wasted no time jumping on Tombstone, scoring six runs in the top of the first, adding two more in the second, 10 in the third and three in the fourth to take a 21-0 lead.
Navaeh Trejo had a bases-clearing double and Kaylei Taylor followed with a two-run double in the first inning. In the top of the third, Celina Wilharm had a bases-clearing triple and scored on a throwing error, giving Benson an 18-0 lead.
Brianna True and Maria Lopez scored for Tombstone in the bottom half of the fourth, averting the shutout.
Tatum Benson was the winning pitcher for Benson. She went the distance, allowed two hits, struck out nine and did not allow a walk.
True took the loss for Tombstone. She went the distance, allowing 15 hits, walking 11 and striking out five.
Lopez and True were 1-for-2 for Tombstone.
Wilharm led Benson, going 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBIs; Reya Adkins was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Trejo 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs;and Grace Parke and Kaylei Taylor each were 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Benson, 16-5 overall, 7-0 in conference, 5-0 in region, will be at Willcox on Friday for a 2A East showdown with the Cowgirls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.