The Benson Bobcats softball team finished its regular season in Morenci on Friday, April 21, with a 13-0 2A East victory.
Bobcats pitcher Celina Wilharm threw a complete game three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking one.
The Bobcats put runs by seniors Alexis Mayer, Grace Parke, Celina Wilharm, and Tatum Benson; junior Nevaeh Trejo; and sophomore Rylee Deskins on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.
Benson added four runs in the second for a 10-0 lead.
One run in the third by Benson and two in the fourth by junior Riley Francione and Deskins completed scoring. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth by the 10-run rule.
Mayer was2-for-4 with one run, Wilharm was 1-for-3 with two runs, Benson was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, Trejo was 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, Francione was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI, Taylor was 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, Deskins was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and sophomore Sadie Webb was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
On Wednesday, April 19, Benson hosted Tanque Verde of the 3A South Region, falling to the Hawks 7-4.
Benson finished the regular season tied with Willcox for the top spot in the 2A East Region. Both schools are 9-1 and split during the regular season. Willcox was given the top slot in the AIA365 rankings based on its 12-1 conference record to Benson’s 11-2.
The Bobcats will host the 12th-ranked 2A team, which will be determined by the play-in games on Wednesday, April 26, in the first round of the 2A state championships at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
