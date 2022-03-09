BENSON — The Benson Bobcats softball team started its regular season with two victories, defeating the Pima Roughriders in a 2A East Region game 23-3 and the Cobre Indians 7-5.
On Saturday, March 5, the Bobcats traveled to Bayard, New Mexico, to take on the Cobre High School Indians.
After Benson led 1-0 in the first, Cobre came back to tie in the second 1-1. Adding four runs in the next two innings to the Indians’ one, the Bobcats led 5-2. In the sixth inning Benson scored two and the Indians three. With neither team scoring in the sixth, Benson won.
Junior pitcher Celina Wilharm led the Bobcats, striking out eight and walking one of the 30 batters she faced.
Wilharm had two runs, three hits, and one RBI; senior Reya Adkins had one run and two RBIs; junior Tatum Benson had one run and one hit; junior Trinity Bullock had one hit and two RBIs; sophomore Nevaeh Trejo had one hit and one RBI; sophomore Riley Francione scored a run and had one hit; and freshman Sadie Webb added two runs and one hit.
Benson had eight hits and no errors.
“It was a great game; they definitely play a different style of softball in New Mexico,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “They were a senior heavy team — their pitcher had 10 strikeouts against us. Scratching out seven runs against a team that talented definitely sets you up for success. We played great team defense and made the plays necessary to win the game.”
On Tuesday, March 1, Benson hosted the Pima Roughriders.
The Bobcats took a decisive 7-0 lead after their first time at bat, adding one more in the second. The Roughriders scored three in the top of the third, but Benson added 12 more in the bottom of the same inning to increase the lead to 20-3. Benson scored three more runs in the fourth and won by the 10-run rule.
Bullock pitched the first three innings; she struck out seven and walked four of the 17 batters she faced. Benson threw the next two innings, striking out five and walking one of the eight batters she faced.
Leading the Bobcats at the plate were Wilharm with three runs, one home run and three RBIs; senior Shaylin Taylor had three runs, two hits (including a double) and two RBIs; Francione had one run, two hits and three RBIs; Trejo had three runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Grace Parke had one run, two hits and three RBIs; Bullock had one run, two hits (including a double) and two RBIs; Adkins had three runs; freshman Claire Parke had one hit and one RBI; freshman Rylee Deskins had two runs and one hit; Webb had two runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Sadie LaRochelle had one RBI; Benson scored one run; and freshman Kaylei Taylor scored one run.
Benson had 13 hits and no errors.
The Bobcats hosted the Santa Cruz Dust Devils of the 2A South Region Tuesday, March 8; they will be traveling to Eagar Friday, March 11. to meet the Round Valley Elks of the 2A North Region.
