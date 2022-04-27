MORENCI — After having their eight-game winning streak snapped in an 11-4 loss to Empire April 20, the Benson Bobcats softball team got back into the win column, edging the Morenci Wildcats 10-9 Friday, April 22.
The win secured a second straight 2A East Region championship for the Bobcats, 21-6 overall, 11-0 in conference, 9-0 in region.
When Benson faced Morenci March 29 in Benson the Bobcats mercy-ruled the Wildcats 12-1.
The rematch proved to be much different.
Morenci jumped on Benson early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Benson came back and tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the second, thanks to a couple of Morenci errors.
Nevaeh Trejo’s two-run home run to center field scored Trinity Bullock and gave the Bobcats a 5-3 lead.
Morenci scored once in the bottom half of the inning, pulling within one at 5-4.
Benson scored four runs in the top of the fourth, extending its lead to 9-4.
Four straight walks and a sacrifice fly led to Morenci scoring twice in the bottom of the inning, cutting Benson’s lead to 9-6.
Riley Francione singled in the fifth. She scored on a passed ball, making the score 10-6. That run ended up being the difference in the game as Morenci scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of a three-run homer, cutting the Bobcats lead to 10-9.
After the home run, Bullock entered the game to pitch for Benson and pitched the remainder of the sixth and all of the seventh, striking out six of the eight batters she faced, preserving the win for the Bobcats.
Celina Wilharm pitched five innings for Benson. She was tagged for nine runs and nine hits, struck out seven and walked four. Bullock walked two in relief and did not allow a run or a hit.
Benson had 13 hits. Wilharm was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Reyna Adkins was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Tatum Benson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Trejo was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Francione was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Sadie Webb was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
On Wednesday, April 20, the Bobcats had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Tucson Empire Ravens, a 3A school ranked fifth in the AIA365.com state rankings, 11-4.
Empire led 3-0 after the first inning and 5-0 going into the bottom of the third when the Bobcats put together three straight hits and capitalized on an Empire error in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs.
In the top of the seventh and up 5-3, Empire scored six runs, the big blow coming on a three-run homer that gave the Ravens a 11-3 lead. Adkins scored on a Trejo single to make the score 11-4.
Wilharm pitched all seven innings for Benson. She allowed 13 hits, fanned three and walked two.
Despite scoring just four runs, the Bobcats had 11 hits. Benson was 3-for-4, Adkins was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Francione was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Shaylin Taylor and Gracie Parke each were 1-for-3.
Benson had a home game Monday against Pusch Ridge Academy and then concluded regular season play on Tuesday at Pima.
