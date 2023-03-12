The Benson Bobcats softball team took three 2A East Region victories during the week, defeating the Pima Roughriders, the Morenci Wildcats and the Bisbee Pumas to bring their early season record to 3-0.

The Bobcats traveled to Pima on Friday, March 10. Benson led 4-0 going into the bottom of the first but the Roughriders put three runs on the scoreboard to come within one, 4-3. Benson held Pima scoreless through the next three innings while adding 16 runs to end the region game by the 10-run rule with a 20-3 victory.

