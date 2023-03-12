The Benson Bobcats softball team took three 2A East Region victories during the week, defeating the Pima Roughriders, the Morenci Wildcats and the Bisbee Pumas to bring their early season record to 3-0.
The Bobcats traveled to Pima on Friday, March 10. Benson led 4-0 going into the bottom of the first but the Roughriders put three runs on the scoreboard to come within one, 4-3. Benson held Pima scoreless through the next three innings while adding 16 runs to end the region game by the 10-run rule with a 20-3 victory.
Senior Tatum Benson was in the circle, striking out two while walking three of the 18 batters she faced.
Sophomore Sadie Webb was 1-for-1 with three runs; senior Lexi Mayer was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and an RBI; senior Celina Wilharm went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and six RBIs; Benson was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI; and senior Grace Parke went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
On Wednesday, March 8, the Bobcats hosted the Morenci Wildcats. The Bobcats led 2-1 in the first inning, but the Wildcats took a 5-4 lead in the second. Morenci increased itds lead to 6-4 in the third but Benson added five runs for a 9-6 lead. The teams battled and in the sixth inning the Bobcats added one run to make the final score to 14-10.
Wilharm struck out eight while walking two of the 37 batters she faced.
Webb was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Mayer was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs, Wilharm was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Benson was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, junior Nevaeh Trejo went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI, sophomore Kaylie Taylor was 1-for-4 with one run and junior Riley Francione was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
“Morenci is a well-coached team; they are scrappy and definitely came to play,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “They had a game plan and they stuck to it, hitting the ball really well, but we were able to outhit them and capitalize on some of their mistakes to take the win.”
Benson hosted the Bisbee Pumas on Tuesday, March 7. The Bobcats scored three runs in the first and three in the second to lead 6-0 going into the third. Six runs by the Bobcats in the fourth inning gave them a solid 11-0 lead.
Holding the Pumas scoreless in the fifth, Benson won the region game by the 10-run rule.
Wilharm struck out eight while walking one of the 19 batters she faced.
The Bobcats were led by Webb, who was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and had an RBI; Wilharm, 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs; Benson, 1-for-3 with an RBI; Parke, 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Trejo, 3-for-3; Taylor, 1-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs; and Abbott, 2-for-3 with one run scored and an RBI.
“We ran ourselves out of a few runs but we handled our business and made it a short night,” Cardenas said. “Being early in the season, we’re still trying to work on the little things.”
Starting pitcher for the Pumas was senior Alexas Espinoza who threw three innings, striking out one and walking one of the 18 batters she faced. Sophomore Jordan Holly and sophomore Isabella Solis pitched in relief.
Senior Adacelli Noriega had both of Bisbee’s hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Bobcats will travel to Willcox on Tuesday, March 14, for a 2A East Region game against the Cowgirls.
