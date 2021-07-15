BENSON — The 29 members of the Benson High School Spirit Line held its annual summer dance/cheer camp for ages 4 through 13 on June 28–July 2.
Spirit Line members and coaches divided into teams to teach the nearly 50 participants from age groups 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-13 cheers and dances that would be highlighted at their end-of-week Spirit Line camp showcase for families and friends.
“This is my 17th year coaching and my 17th year sponsoring our youth camp but it was held for many years before I started coaching,” Benson High School Spirit Line coach Elisia Rodriguez said. “I remember attending the camp every summer when I was in elementary and middle school. My daughter Elyna started attending when she was 2 years old and now she’s a senior member of our Spirit Line team and helping teach and coach our participants.”
Of the positives that come out of the weeklong camp, the idea of the connections that are made is sometimes most obvious.
“Many former Spirit Line members now have their children in the camp, it has become like an annual family event,” Rodriguez said.
Additionally, seeing the outcome of the week’s dance and cheer lessons in the showcase is another highlight. “Everyone enjoys the showcase,” Rodriguez said. “Seeing how happy everyone is with what they’ve learned during the week and being able to perform for their families and friends – it’s definitely worthwhile.”
First-year Spirit Line assistant coach Janelle Farmer has been a part of the summer camps for as long as she can remember. Janelle, who graduated from Benson in 2018, started attending the summer camps when she was in elementary school. She went on to cheer at Benson High for four years and then for an additional two years at Eastern Arizona College on a cheer scholarship. Her EAC team won the junior college nationals in Anaheim, California, in 2019.
“When I was in Spirit Line in high school and helping with the summer camp I coached my younger sister when she was in elementary school,” Farmer said. “Now she is a freshman on the team and also helping coach and teach our participants.”
Former Spirit Line member Kendall Parke, who graduated from Benson in 2011, started participating in the summer camp when she was in elementary school and was excited that her 4-year-old daughter now had the chance to participate for the first time.
“The summer camp has been in our community for so long that now my daughter can enjoy it,” Parke said.
At the end of the week each age group performed a cheer and a dance for their families and friends who had gathered for the showcase. In addition to each age group performing, the high school cheer and dance teams performed to show the young campers what skills they might achieve as future members of the Bobcats Spirit Line.
“It’s exciting to see everyone’s creativity come to life,” Farmer said.
