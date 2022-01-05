Benson Spiritline takes Game Day Cheer State Title

The Benson Bobcats’ Spiritline brought home their third state title in less than a year, taking the Division IV Game Day Cheer state championship. Back row from left, Maiya McIntyre, Argus Kenyon, Annie Winker, Evalynn Macgregor, Titiana Quezada, Daizy Canez, Gwen Lohoff, Alyssa Villegas, Gabriella Brandt, Natalie Koenig, and Arieanna Gutierrez. Front row from left, Alyssa Farmer, Navaeh Urbina, Willow Pralgo, Olivia Blalock, Josephine Romine, Adelina Carroll, Lela Garcia, Viviana Romero, Sierra Engelhardt, and Destnee Rodriguez.
The Benson Bobcats Spiritline brought home its third state title in less than a year, taking the Division IV Game Day Cheer state championship Saturday, Dec. 18, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Last year the Bobcats also won state championships in Division IV All Girl Stunt and in Show Cheer.
In addition to winning the state Game Day Cheer title, the Bobcats also earned two specialty awards for their cheer performances: the Division IV Band Chant and Fight Song.
“We went into this competition as a fun thing, we really weren’t expecting a state title,” Benson coach Elisia Rodriguez said. “Qualifying for the state round was exciting; at that point we felt that we could take the DIV title and our competitive nature took over. I was overwhelmed when we won.”
Benson assistant coach Janelle Farmer was equally enthusiastic.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Farmer said. “They are all such hard workers — they are just incredible. They each put their whole heart into everything they do for the team. We couldn’t have been more blessed with a better group of athletes.”
Twenty-one Bobcat Spiritline athletes, 20 girls and one boy, took part in the competition. Leading the Benson squad were senior captain Gwynn Lohoff and junior co-captain Daizy Canez.
“After we performed the first time, we were called back to compete in the finals,” Lohoff said. “We fixed a couple simple things, pulled together and performed well in the finals. I felt that we had a good chance; when they announced that we won I was really excited and very proud.”
“This competition showed how much we love to cheer,” Canez said. “It was definitely lots of fun; I was super excited when we won.”
The Bobcats are not finished with their 2021-22 state competitions. They will be competing in two more state championship events: Division IV Show Cheer and Division IV All Girl Stunt regional qualifiers Saturday, Jan. 15, at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert.
