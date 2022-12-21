The Benson High School Spiritline won the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV Dance Game Day state championship Friday, Dec. 16, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, the squad’s seventh Spiritline state championship in three years.
The Bobcats participated in two championship competitions over the weekend. In addition to placing first in Dance Game Day, Benson took second out of 12 teams in Cheer Game Day.
“This was the first year that the AIA had Dance Game Day state competition,” Benson coach Elisia Rodriguez said. “We went into this competition not expecting anything; this is more of a pom competition, and we’ve been training more in hip hop for the past few years. We started out as pom, but we made a change in our program because we wanted to focus on one style of dance. So, taking our team to this competition, we had to retrain in pom; it’s just another style of dance. There’s a lot of ballet technique in Pom so we really trained hard to just compete.
“This was a huge win for us! I am so proud of both our cheer and dance game day teams.”
The Bobcats have 14 competing in dance with senior captain senior Tatianna Quezada and senior co-captain Madison Martell. There are 16 competing in cheer with captains being seniors Daizy Canez and Lela Garcia.
Assistant coaches for the Bobcats are all Benson Spiritline alumni. Assistant coach for dance is Elyna Demetroulis, assistant coaches for cheer are Janelle Farmer and Amelia Hayden.
A detailed story of the Bobcats’ championship victory, with additional interviews from assistant coaches and team captains, will be in a future edition of the Herald/Review.
