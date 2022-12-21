The Benson High School Spiritline won the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV Dance Game Day state championship Friday, Dec. 16, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, the squad’s seventh Spiritline state championship in three years.

The Bobcats participated in two championship competitions over the weekend. In addition to placing first in Dance Game Day, Benson took second out of 12 teams in Cheer Game Day.

