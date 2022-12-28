BENSON − For the seventh time in three years, the Benson High School Spiritline brought home a state title.
This year, competing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Dance Game Day Championships at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 16, the Bobcats hoisted another first-place trophy in recognition of their hard work and dance skills.
Benson alumni Elyna Demetroulis, who was a member of one state championship team and now helps as the assistant dance coach, knows how much time and hard work went into the Bobcats’ championship performance.
“We started in August getting ready for game day,” Demetroulis said. “We hadn’t done pom for more than three years so no one on the team had ever danced with poms. In October we went to a camp and learned from one of our choreographers the piece that we would be doing for state.
“So, to get ready, at every practice we would do warmups, a lot of cardio, dance techniques, basic ballet steps, and we learned dance terminology. This whole season we really got back to the basics to understand the concept of training as an athlete instead of just going through the motions.
“We went into the finals in fourth place; I think this humbled them but also motivated us to implement the critiques they were given by the judges. I believe that helped us go on to win. We only had 10 minutes from that time to warm-up, so we worked harder than we have all season before our final competition.
“We had told our team not to go into this expecting to win but to learn something new; none of them had every danced this style before. I believed that this was a well-deserved win for all the hard work they have put in. I was proud of all the hard work they consistently put in to take state.”
Benson senior dance co-captains Tatianna Quezada and Marison Martell were extremely proud of their team and all the dedication they put into this achievement.
“We worked on technique, endurance, and just practiced everything that we needed to for competition,” said Quezada, who has been a member of all seven state championship teams. “It was great taking this championship, especially with the new competition — I felt very proud being the captain and having a state title under my name. It was amazing to see our team, which is a new team, know what they have — the talent that they have.”
“We haven’t done pom in many years, so we just went day by day learning and teaching our team because it was new to all of us,” said Martell, who has been on the spiritline for three years and a member of two state championship teams. “All the other teams have been doing pom for years and we’ve only been doing it for a few months.
“We were the first group to perform which is definitely nerve-racking. We made the finals but when we looked at our scores, we were in fourth place; we looked at what we needed to perfect to win, and we made sure that we hit all those points. We only had about 15 minutes between the time we were given our original scores and the time we needed to perform again so we weren’t physically able to go through our routine again. When we heard our name called as the state champions, it was truly amazing – all our hard work had paid off with the title.”
Benson competed again on Saturday, Dec. 17, in Cheer Game Day. Of the 12 teams that competed, six made the finals with the Bobcats finishing second.
The assistant cheer coaches see the athletes’ daily commitment and are proud of their hard work and dedication.
“We only ask for them to go out and do their very best and leave it all on the mat and that’s exactly what they did; the performance they gave at state was 100%,” said Janelle Farmer, a 2018 Benson graduate who competed on the Bobcats’ Spiritline for four years. “They did extremely well. I’m just so proud of them; not only did they go out there and do their best, but they were just as proud of themselves for getting second as they would have if they had taken first. They handled everything so well; they were all so grateful.”
Assistant coach Amelia Hayden, a Bobcat Spiritline 2021 alumni who competed for Benson for three years, was also a member of two state championship teams.
“The team is doing great,” Hayden said. “This was their first competition — I’m really proud of them. They gave their all and did their best; it was an amazing day.”
Bobcat senior cheer captains shared their excitement in placing second among 12 teams in the Cheer Game Day competition.
“We haven’t gone against this many teams since my freshman year and most of our team members are brand new to competition,” said senior captain Daizy Canez, who has been a member of six of the state championship teams. “We didn’t know what to expect so in preparing we worked hard and focused a lot on cheer and dance techniques. As a captain I helped them work on endurance, do exercises, and stay motivated; I think it really worked because they enjoyed performing.
“I’d always tell them that whatever happens, we just need to go out there perform and have fun — that’s all that matters. I am so proud of our team. This was our first time going against this many teams; we took third in regionals and second at state — we did awesome.”
Cheer captain Lela Garcia, who participated in both state competitions and was a member of all seven state championship teams, has been competing in Spiritline for four years.
“We were a little nervous going against 12 teams, but we kept an optimistic attitude,” Garcia said. “We were really happy with the place we took because we knew that all our hard work led to something good; the hard work that we are doing is being recognized. It’s exciting to be working with such great people in Spiritline — the coaches, teammates, the other captains — it’s all so fantastic.”
The assistant coaches, team captains and team members are understandably excited with their latest championship. But, in addition to the excitement of team victories, head coach Elisia Rodriguez also understands that the recognition her teams have been receiving have come from the many years of enthusiasm, hard work and dedication put in by past and present Bobcat Spiritline members.
“When we went into the championship rounds, I told both teams that if we didn’t go home with a championship trophy that I was not going to be disappointed,” aid Rodriguez, a 1999 Benson alumni who was a member of the school’s Spiritline for four years. “As long as they go out there and do their best. We go into competition wanting them to have a good performance and feel good about how they do, not to put pressure on them for getting a trophy because that’s not what it’s about. I just want them to feel good about their performance.
“Of course, when we won and got the trophy, it was so rewarding because we didn’t go in expecting it (of course we hoped for it) – it was just so overwhelming. It’s so exciting to know that we had such a great year last year with the cheer team and this year so far with the dance team.
“These are some of the hardest working athletes; to be able to have both teams work so hard and compete so well is just an amazing feeling.”
