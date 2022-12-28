BENSON − For the seventh time in three years, the Benson High School Spiritline brought home a state title.

This year, competing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Dance Game Day Championships at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 16, the Bobcats hoisted another first-place trophy in recognition of their hard work and dance skills.

