Benson Spiritline wins another state championship

Benson High School's latest state champions. Back row from left, Makai Pralgo, Argus Kenyon, Destinee Rodriguez, Maiya McIntyre, Alyssa Farmer and Destiny Koenig; middle row from left, Willow Pralgo, Nevaeh Urbina, Adelina Carrol, Gabriella Brandt and Natalie Koenig; front row from left, Josephine Romine, Lela Garcia, Daizy Canez, Tatianna Quezada and Annie Winker.

 Elyna Demetroulis

The Benson High School Bobcats Spiritline brought home its second state championship of the school year on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Performing at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, the team took the Division IV Show Cheer title for the third consecutive year. It also was awarded a banner for solid stunt sequence. In addition, the all-girls’ stunt team finished second in an earlier competition on Thursday, Jan. 19.

