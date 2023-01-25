Benson Spiritline wins another state championship

The Benson High School Bobcats Spiritline brought home its second state championship of the school year on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Performing at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, the team took the Division IV Show Cheer title for the third consecutive year. It also was awarded a banner for solid stunt sequence. In addition, the all-girls’ stunt team finished second in an earlier competition on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“We qualified for the show cheer finals on Thursday and spent all day Friday reviewing materials, going over scoresheets, and practicing for the finals,” said Benson coach Elisia Rodriguez, in her 18th year of coaching the Bobcats.
“We had to redo a lot of components over the last two weeks because of an injury. We had to pull alternates, so it was really hard — we didn’t go in as confident with this routine. Our kids are very adaptable to change, and they really stepped up.
“They have really put in the time and the effort; out of the three show cheer state championships, we had to work so much harder for this particular one and it was, for sure, the most rewarding.”
This is Benson Spiritline alumni Janelle Farmer’s second year as the assistant cheer coach and her second state title.
“It was just incredible taking state; it’s really neat to watch all the kids get super excited and know that all their hard work paid off,” Farmer said. “I knew that they had done 100%; I couldn’t have asked any more of them. They went out there and every single skill was the best that they have done.
“None of this would be possible without Elisia and her eye for the details; and our captains love this team incredibly, always encouraging and keeping their teammates motivated — they did a great job. And we really do have the best parents around.”
Team cheer co-captains’ seniors Lela Garcia and Daizy Canez were extremely excited when their team was announced as the champion. This was the eighth state championship for both over the last three years.
“As a captain it was great knowing that all our hard work paid off,” Garcia said. “It was really nice bringing the three-peat home. I’d like to thank my teammates and Daizy and our coach Elisia. I’d also like to thank my parents for putting up with all of this for four years.”
“It was such an amazing feeling to take state for the third year in a row — especially being my senior year,” Canez said. “It’s crazy how we went from where we were my freshman year taking eighth place to taking three state titles in a row. It’s been an incredible four years; I definitely want to thank Elisia and my mom. I could hear my mom and my entire family cheering for us at state.”
Rodriguez knows how hard her team worked for their eighth state championship, but she is also grateful for the support her team receives from the school and community.
“I’d definitely like to thank all of our Spiritline kids – they really pulled it off; you could tell that they really wanted this,” Rodriguez said. “They put every ounce of hard work into this competition. And we have such a huge support for our program.
“Our parents are always supportive, even calling back our cheers during the competition which helps us get points for crowd involvement. Benson High School is also supportive of our program — from our Superintendent Micah Mortensen, Principal Jeff Thompson, Athletic Director Eric Tatham and athletic secretary Kim Quiroz to our faculty, staff and students.”
The Spiritline will be competing in its final competition of the school year on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Arizona State Cheerleading and Pom Tournament hip-hop (defending state champion), varsity partner stunt and junior varsity all-girl stunt divisions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.