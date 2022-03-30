BENSON — High school athletic teams look forward to competing in the championship and the possibility of bringing home the No. 1 trophy.
This year, the Benson High School Spiritline brought home not one, not two, not three, but four state championship trophies. Adding these championships to the two it won during the 2020-21 season, the Bobcat Spiritline has earned six state titles in just two years.
Last year, the Bobcats brought home their first two state championships in Division IV all-girls stunt and Division IV show cheer. They also finished third in Division I-IV hip hop.
This year Benson, repeated as state champions in all-girls stunt and show cheer, but added the game day championship (that they won Dec. 18) to put their Arizona Interscholastic Association state championships at five. Their additional state title was won by the hip hop team at the Arizona State 1A-4A Cheerleading/Pom State Tournament in February.
Benson High School Spiritline coach Elisia Rodriguez is beyond proud of her team and its accomplishments, but she is quick to acknowledge many factors that came together to make this possible. Rodriguez, who graduated from Benson in 1999, was also a member of the school’s spiritline; she started coaching the team in 2005.
“My senior year was the first time that Benson ever competed at the Arizona State Cheerleading/Pom state competition,” Rodriguez said. “We were just getting our feet wet; we didn’t know what to expect but we’ve been competing there every year ever since.”
Rodriguez understands the impact state titles have on a program from a coach’s point of view, but she also believes these accomplishments would not have been possible without a base that was started even before her time as a team member.
“This year we dedicated our championships to my high school coach, Dorothy Baugh,” the coach said. “She worked at the school and when she found out that we needed a coach, she jumped right in — she had a real passion for it. She coached for many years, and I helped her after I graduated. When she was getting ready to exit the program, she wanted me to take it over. I was hesitant but when she passed away, I knew that it was one of her last wishes for me to take over the team; I did because I wanted to make her proud.”
Team members are beyond excited, as well as proud, of what their team has accomplished in the last two years.
“I’m super excited that we won these state championships,” said senior cheer captain Gwynn Lohoff, who is a member of all six state championship teams. “It wasn’t easy but if you really want something you have to work hard for it; just keep going after it. I’m really going to miss the people; you bond with everybody, and it becomes like your own little family. I’d like to thank Elisia for her dedication — we definitely couldn’t have done this without her.”
Senior hip hop captain Elyna Demetroulis has been a member of the team for four years, two as captain. She knows firsthand the time and dedication it takes to be a state champion, not just as an athlete but as the daughter of the coach.
“It’s really cool having my mom as the coach because I feel like I can be honest with her and I don’t have to hold back on any of my ideas,” Demetroulis said. “We work on ideas during our free time at home.
“We also wanted to make our hip hop music be a perfect fit for us; I feel that we were able to do things this year that we weren’t able to do last year. My main goal was to have a solid performance and we accomplished that goal — but it felt even better than I thought it would. I’d like those going out in the future to know that it takes a lot of hard work and sometimes it can be difficult to keep up that mindset, that passion and drive. But in the end — it will be worth it.”
The team’s final competitions, all-girls stunt and show cheer, were held at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum Saturday, March 12. After their final two performances of the year, the Bobcats waited as other teams competed and the judges added their scores. In the end, the Bobcats were again announced as state champions.
“I’m so proud of this team,” senior Sierra Engelhardt said of her part in the sixth state title. “Hearing our name announced as the state champions — I’ve never been more proud in my entire life.”
“I feel good but a little sad because it’s my last year,” senior Viviana Romero said of her last performance as a Benson Bobcat. “I made a lot of friendships on the team; I’m very grateful to have everyone on this team. Today was great!”
“I’m super-excited, but I already miss it,” Lohoff said.
“I am literally at a loss for words; they as so incredible,” said spiritline assistant coach Janelle Farmer, also a Benson alumni and former team member. “They deserve every bit of this; they are just so good. This was a dream come true. It’s incredible to see this program grow. I couldn’t be more proud of all of them.”
“We’ve been on this amazing ride with all these state championships,” Rodriguez said. “It’s great to finally feel this recognition because we’ve been competing for years. Now for these kids to finally know what it’s like to be state champions — it’s very, very rewarding. These first-place trophies were a long time coming.”
