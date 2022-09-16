BENSON − The Benson Bobcats varsity volleyball team is 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the 2A conference and 1-0 in the 2A East Region.
They competed in one early season tournament, the Wolfpack Invitational at St. Augustine High School in Tucson, Sept. 2-3, where they finished third with a 4-4 record.
The Bobcats started their regular season with a non-conference home victory over the Valley Union Blue Devils of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region with a 3-0 win by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
They ended their first week of competition on Friday, Sept. 9, defeating the St. Augustine Wolves of the 2A South Region in Tucson 3-1. Scores were 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16.
Benson returned home on Monday, Sept. 12, hosting the Tanque Verde Hawks of the 3A South Region and had its first regular season loss 3-1. Traveling to Tucson for their first 2A East Region game, the Bobcats returned home with a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-5, 25-6, 25-6 over the Santa Rita Eagles.
Leading the Bobcats are senior Tatum Benson with 120 assists, 57 digs and 30 service aces; junior Trinity Foy with 37 service aces and 32 kills; senior Ellie Palmer with 38 digs; junior Grace Coulston with 35 kills; senior Ally Crouse with 34 kills; junior Lily Haftman with 24 digs; and junior Jamey Darwin with 11 blocks. Benson leads the 2A East in assists and digs and Foy leads in service aces.
“Our players are really communicating well and playing together as a team,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “We don’t have any individual players, but we have a team; they really come together and build each other up. It’s nice that people outside our program (referees, coaches, fans, scorekeepers) are noticing and have complimented our program on this.
“Right now, we’re working on our serve receive. We’re trying to implement new practices and new techniques which I hope we will be able to use in our next couple games. I’m looking forward to increasing our stats with that. "We go into our games ready to play Bobcats volleyball — we go in with our speed and our enthusiasm that we’ve been working on in practice so that way we can keep that energy going and hopefully have some really good games. Our mindset is that we’re playing a hard team every time we go onto the court — so we will play hard, communicate, and we will do just fine.”
The Bobcats hosted the Bisbee Pumas Thursday, Sept. 15, in their second region contest.
They will travel to Morenci Tuesday, Sept. 20, to take on the Wildcats for their third 2A East Region game of the early season.
The St. David Tigers, members of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region, are undefeated in regular season competition with a 4-0 record, 2-0 in conference action with no region contests to date.
The Tigers started their season with victories over the Willcox Cowgirls 3-1 Monday, Aug. 29. Scores from that match were 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-17.
On Tuesday, St. David beat the Tombstone Yellow Jacket, 3-0, winning 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.
The Tigers travels to St. Augustine High School in Tucson to compete in the Wolfpack Invitational on Sept. 2-3. They finished second with a 7-2 record.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, St. David traveled to Tucson to take on the Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region and won 3-0.
The Tigers had their econd invitational of the season in Morenci Saturday, Sept. 10. The Tigers placed second with a 5-1 record.
St. David traveled to Kearny to take on the Ray Bearcats of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region Tuesday, Sept. 13 and added another victory, defeating the Bearcats 3-0.
The Tigers traveled to San Manuel Thursday, Sept. 15, to take on the Miners of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region; they hosted the Mogollon Mustangs of the 1A Copper Region Friday, Sept. 16.
Leading the Tigers are junior Anissa Jacquez with 48 kills, 43 digs, and 38 blocks; junior Mayla Trejo with 68 assists, 34 digs, and 18 service aces; senior Taylee Jacquez with 48 digs and 19 service aces; senior Jasmine Pacheco with 22 kills and 12 blocks; sophomore Gracey Crockett with 18 kills and 17 service aces; and junior Halee Deskins with 45 assists. Leading the 1A Tucson Southeast Region are Trejo (assists) Taylee Jacquez (service aces) and Anissa Jacquez (blocks and kills).
“Our passing, serving, hitting and blocking are all looking good,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “We just need to make sure we maintain during each set — not to be up and down but to be consistent the entire set. Our team has a lot of potential. I’m excited to see how everything plays out during the season.”
Upcoming games will have the Tigers hosting the Bisbee Pumas of the 2A East Region Monday, Sept. 19, and the Desert Christian Eagles of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region Wednesday, Sept. 21.
