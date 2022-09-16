BENSON − The Benson Bobcats varsity volleyball team is 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the 2A conference and 1-0 in the 2A East Region.

They competed in one early season tournament, the Wolfpack Invitational at St. Augustine High School in Tucson, Sept. 2-3, where they finished third with a 4-4 record.

