Benson, St. David win season opener, VU falls

St. David coach Braden Davis, right, works on some pre-game drills with Jadon Gill. left, Friday in St. David.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

It was a rainy, soggy night in Cochise County Friday as the Benson Bobcats, the St. David Tigers and the Valley Union Blue Devils kicked off their respective high school football seasons. 

Benson gave its new coach Dustin Cluff his first win at his new school beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 20-16 while St. David scored every single time it had the ball in the first half cruising to a 42-0 win over the Kearney Ray Bearcats.

