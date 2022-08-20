It was a rainy, soggy night in Cochise County Friday as the Benson Bobcats, the St. David Tigers and the Valley Union Blue Devils kicked off their respective high school football seasons.
Benson gave its new coach Dustin Cluff his first win at his new school beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 20-16 while St. David scored every single time it had the ball in the first half cruising to a 42-0 win over the Kearney Ray Bearcats.
Skyler Hill's head coaching debut at VUHS got off to a rough start as the Hayden Lobos spanked the Blue Devils 62-0.
St. David's senior quarterback Ryan Gooding threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and Connor Curtis had two second quarter scores as the Tigers led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at the half.
Braden Davis, St. David's head coach. played every one of his players that suited up Friday as the second half was played with a running clock on what had turned into a very muddy field.
In Benson, five minutes into the second quarter, the Bobcats drove to the Yellowjackets 5-yard line, then scored on a short pass from Dalton Crocket to Colton Tyra. The successful extra point kick gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.
Early in the second half Tombstone scored on a pass from DJ Elias to Coby Jones. The 2-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets an 8-7 lead.
Tyra scored in the third on a 3-yard run. Benson added the extra point to retake the lead 14-8.
With 10:42 in the third the Bobcats solidified their lead with another Crocket to Tyra passing touchdown.
With 5:50 left in the fourth Tombstone added another touchdown and 2-point conversion bringing the score to 20-16. The Bobcats clung to the lead to post their first win of the season.
On Wednesday the Blue Devils scoreboard was damaged by lighting and as a result the time and score for Friday's game was kept by the officials on the field which in the end was probably a good thing for those at game.
Hayden completed a 75-yard TD pass on the first play of the night and then had a successful 2-point conversion taking a quick 8-0 lead.
The Lobos led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 50-0 at the half.
Benson, St. David and Valley Union are back on the field Aug. 26 while Tombstone will have the week off.
