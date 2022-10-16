BENSON – The Benson Bobcats came from behind to defeat the 3A Metro East section Phoenix Christian Cougars 42-28 on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Bobcats are 5-3 overall, 1-2 in the 3A South Region. They lost to the top-ranked Thatcher Eagles the previous week.
On the opening kickoff return the Cougars ran it back into the end zone to immediately put the Bobcats behind. Their extra point kick was successful, and the score was 7-0.
It was a make-or-break moment for Benson, shaking off last week’s severe loss and finding themselves suddenly down and needing to respond.
On their first possession quarterback Dalton Crocket made two connections to Ayden Finch, one to get the team to their its 40-yard line, then a bomb for the touchdown. The extra point kick by Dawson Judd was good and the Bobcats were back in it 7-7 with 10:55 left in the first quarter.
Benson scored next. Kohen Frost caught a pass for a touchdown, Judd put another through the uprights and the score was 14-7.
Crocket was injured just before the end of the first quarter and was replaced by freshman Brax Cluff, son of Benson head coach Justin Cluff.
Brax took the Bobcats downfield with a series of pass plays and scored on a keeper to the right side from a few yards out. Judd’s extra point was good, and the Bobcats pulled away 21-7 with nine minutes left in the half.
With five seconds left in the half Cluff connected with Frost for a touchdown. The extra point by Judd was good and the half ended 28-7
In the second half the Cougars got back in it, scoring with 9:32 left in the third to make it 28-14.
Just before the end of the third the Cougars scored again to make it 28-21.
The Bobcats scored next to put the game out of reach, 35-21, with a Finch reception for a touchdown and a Judd extra point.
But the Cougars would not let up, scoring again to pull within seven with four minutes left in the game. Benson held and Colton Tyra scored again before the game ended with 2:17 left.
The Bobcats put one in the win column, but Justin Cluff said, Iit was difficult. I think we came out flat, we were slow, and made some mental errors. Dalton going out really put a hitch in our ‘giddy up,’ we did have some people step up, you know, Brax came out and stepped up, did some good things.
“This past summer, when we went to camp, we had a saying, ‘when adversity strikes, if you don’t you don’t rise to the occasion, you fall to the level of your training.’ I think that tonight is just evident that we’re young, we’re inexperienced, we still have a tendency in tight games, or situations, where there’s stress or opposition, we fall to the level of our training.”
Benson hosts the Safford Bulldogs for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. The 3A South Bulldogs are in fourth place and are 3-5 overall.
