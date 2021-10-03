If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — On a night where a local teenager was being honored for his courageous battle with cancer, the Benson Bobcats hosted the Pima Roughriders in the first 2A San Pedro Region contest of the season for both teams.
Benson scored first but Pima prevailed, 14-7.
Prior to the start of the game, youth football player Chase Manzo, 13, who is battling cancer, landed by helicopter at midfield along with his father, Ryan, where they presented the game ball to the referees.
“When two tough teams compete against each other, one’s going to win and one’s going to lose,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “We’re going to work on things to get better and continue to improve for next week.”
The Bobcats scored on their first possession as senior Tristan Martinez rushed 11 yards for the score. With the point-after good by senior Angel Rigney, Benson took a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter Pima scored on a 1-yard run to make the score 7-7.
An interception by Brok Determan gave the ball back to Benson but the Roughriders forced a punt. Determan recovered a Pima fumble to end the first half with the score tied 7-7. The Bobcats had a second-quarter TD called back on a penalty.
After taking the second half kickoff, the Roughriders scored on a 9-yard run and, with the extra point good, took the lead 14-7.
The ball changed hands three more times in the quarter before a Pima interception ended the period the third quarter.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats had another touchdown called back on a penalty.
Senior quarterback Determan was 2-for-8 in passing for 25 yards and one interception, senior Devin Bowling had 23 carries for 108 yards, senior Jace Barney had 10 carries for 40 yards, senior Cameron McFarland had eight tackles, senior Ricky Garcia had seven tackles, Martinez had one rushing touchdown and Rigney had one PAT.
Benson (3-2, 0-1) travels to Bisbee on Friday, Oct. 8, to take on the Pumas.
