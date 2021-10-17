If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — It was their final home football game of the season — a game honoring the Benson High School senior football, cross country and spirit line members.
The Bobcats football seniors would not disappoint their families and fans on Senior Night as they defeated the Morenci Wildcats 42-7 in a 2A San Pedro Region game.
Benson took little time making its mark on the scoreboard, with senior Tristan Martinez rushing 17 yards for a touchdown on the Bobcats’ first possession. The point-after kick by senior Wyatt Wilharm made the score 7-0.
Benson scored two more touchdowns in the quarter, one on a 2-yard run by senior Jace Barney, the other on a 4-yard run by senior Devin Bowling. Wilharm made both PATs, giving Benson a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.
The Bobcats scored their fourth touchdown, on a 4-yard run by Barney. Wilharm followed with the extra point kick for a 28-0 lead.
After Morenci was unable to score, senior quarterback Brok Determan generated the Bobcats’ next touchdown on a 15-yard pass to senior Jimmy Lerblance. Wilharm’s extra point gave the Bobcats a solid 35-0 lead at the half.
Morenci took the second half kickoff and moved the ball down the field, ending with a 4-yard rushing touchdown, its only score of the game.
The Bobcats scored their final points of the night on a fourth-quarter 40-yard rushing touchdown by Bowling. Wilharm’s kick concluded the scoring.
“We came out, did well, won the line of scrimmage, and made a step in the right direction to getting better,” Benson coach Chris Determan said.
The Bobcats had 16 first downs on 42 total plays They had six penalties that cost them 47 yards.
Determan was 2-for-4 passing for 51 yards; Bowling had 12 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns, Martinez had nine carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, Barney carried 13 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Lerblance had one reception for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Mundo Esparza had six tackles; senior Gabe Osuna, senior Cameron McFarland and senior Ryan Francione had five tackles each; and Wilharm had six extra-point kicks and one interception.
The Bobcats, 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the 2A San Pedro Region, will be in Tombstone on Friday, Oct. 22, taking on the Yellow Jackets in a region game. It is Tombstone’s homecoming game.
