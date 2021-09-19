If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The Benson Bobcats celebrated their homecoming with a 57-0 victory over the Phoenix NFL Yet Eagles of the 2A Gila region Friday.
“It’s always good to win your homecoming game,” Benson coach Chris Determan said.
Senior Devin Bowling returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to begin the scoring. Senior quarterback Brok Determan’s two-point conversion gave Benson an early lead.
The Benson kick gave the Eagles possession on their 27-yard line.
Two plays later, Bobcats senior Gabe Osuna recoverd an Eagles fumble. Determan ran 30 yards for the Bobcats’ second touchdown and his two-point conversion put Benson up 16-0.
The Eagles took possession at their 6-yard line after the kick. An Eagles pass was intercepted by senior Jimmy Lerblance, who ran 6 yards for the score. Following a missed point-after kick, the Bobcats led 22-0.
An intercepted by Determan on NFL Yets’ 41-yard line gave the Bobcats another scoring opportunity. A 30-yard TD pass from Determan to senior Wyatt Wilharm and junior Albert Rigney’s PAT kick upped the lead to 29-0.
The Eagles went to the air to start the second quarter. Benson senior Cameron McFarland took an interception 95 yards for a touchdown and the PAT made it 36-0.
In their next possession, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on Benson’s 21-yard line. That set up a 79-yard TD run by Bowling. Rigney’s kick would make it through the uprights to put the Bobcats at 43-0 over the Eagles.
The Bobcats took possession on their 46-yard line to start the second half. Two plays later senior Tristan Martinez ran the ball 58 yards for a touchdown. With Rigney’s point-after kick the Bobcats led 50-0.
The Bobcats moved the ball steadily down the field in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 5-yard rushing touchdown by junior Jacob Allard. The point-after kick by Rigney was good to put the final score at 57-0.
The Bobcats had one pass completion for a 30-yard touchdown and 252 yards rushing on 12 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
The Bobcats had three interceptions and one fumble recovery. They totaled 28 tackles (five assisted and 23 solo) and had two quarterback sacks.
The Bobcats (2-1) are in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 24, to take on the Veritas Prep Falcons (2-2) of the 2A Gila Region.
