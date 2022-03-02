BENSON — The Benson High School student council and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America are sponsoring a color run, the “#CM24 Color Run – Live Everyday Like Chase,” Saturday March 5 at Benson High School.
The race begins at 10 a.m. Registration will go until the time of the race. Cost to participate is $5 for primary students, $15 for middle and high school students and $20 for adults.
Funds raised from the event will be used for the “Our Amazing Owen – The Giving Train” Foundation in honor of Chase Manzo. The foundation is a non-profit that supports local Southern Arizona families with children who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
Manzo was a Benson Middle School eighth-grader who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in April 2019. During his courageous battle with cancer, he always remained positive, his solid faith never wavered. He impact the lives of more people than he or his family would ever realize. Chase died Oct. 31, 2021.
“ ‘Our Amazing Owen-The Giving Train’ Foundation means so much to my boys and me,” said Rachel Manzo, Chase’s mother. “Thank you again to this wonderful community for supporting us.
“Chase instantly loved sweet little Owen when he first met him in the hospital. He kept pictures of Owen on his iPad that he looked at every day for inspiration. I’m grateful for the light, hope, and love that Chase and Owen filled our hearts with. Chase has been gone for four months now; we miss him every day. We try to live our days courageously like he did and have faith that we will see him again.”
This is the third color run Benson FCCLA has sponsored over the last five years with all funds going to a charitable organization or someone in need. This year, the FCCLA is teaming with the student council to sponsor this run. This collaboration may be in part due to the organizations’ leader, Amanda Goss-Christensen, who is the BHS student council and the FCCLA sponsor.
“We wanted to reach the most people and realized that having a joint effort between both organizations seemed to be a good choice,” Goss-Christensen said. “It’s been good to see both organizations collaborate on ideas, post fliers and really try to build it up. We’re hoping that it will be a successful event. I’m excited that we will be bringing our community together for a good cause.
“Chase is a big part of our community so doing something in his honor to continue living his legacy is really important. The money we raise will be given (in honor of Chase) to ‘Our Amazing Owen – The Giving Train’, a local Cochise County organization that provides for families who have a child who is experiencing any form of childhood cancer. We’re still looking for more people to register and/or be a sponsor; we will be taking registrations until the day of the event right up until it starts.”
“We chose to have the color run (in honor of Chase) to give back to ‘Our Amazing Owen’ foundation for always being there to help our community,” said junior Lily Garner, BHS FCCLA treasurer. “I’m hoping that we can raise at least a $1,000, but any amount we raise is great. People can also make donations if they don’t want to participate in the run.”
“I’m so honored to be a part of this color run because ‘Our Amazing Owen’ is such a great foundation and I have seen firsthand what the effects of childhood cancer has on a family,” said Davin Judd, BHS student council member and senior class president. “So just knowing that we can raise money to help these families is a real blessing.”
