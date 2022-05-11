GOODYEAR — With a spot in the state championship game on the line, it’s going to be the Benson Bobcats taking on the Miami Vandals Friday, May 13, at 4 p.m. in the state semifinals in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal game between the same schools.
Miami was up 3-1 last year when the game was over and on its way to the state finals — or so it thought. After the game, an error in the Vandals pitching log revealed one of their pitchers had exceeded the pitch count limit and should not have been allowed to pitch against the Bobcats. After consulting with the Ariona Interscholastic Association, it was ruled Miami would have to forfeit the game, and Benson was declared the winner.
The Bobcats were back at the hotel thinking their season was over when coach Fred Trujillo was called and told his team had won by forfeit and would be playing Scottsdale Christian Academy the next day for the state championship. Benson won and was the 2A state champion.
“It feels pretty good,” Trujillo said about being back in the state semifinals. “It’s going to be a fun game, and I can’t wait. The kids can’t wait either.”
Benson knocked off Willcox 11-3 Saturday in the state quarterfinals while Miami scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Scottsdale Prep 12-11.
Tombstone and Scottsdale Christian will play at 6:30 p.m. in the other state championship game. Both games will be played at Tempe’s Diablo Stadium. The two semifinal winners will meet Saturday for the 2A state championship.
In the quarterfinal game with Willcox, Benson jumped to a 9-0 lead, scoring four runs in the first and five in the second. Wyatt Wilharm drove in the first run of the game, scoring Antonio Rigney. Angel Rigney also scored in the inning along with Wilharm and Gilberto Loya.
In the second inning, both Rigney brothers scored again as did Wilharm and Loya.
Willcox scored all of its runs in the top of the fifth. Cristian Pando had an RBI-double that scored Fabian Escalante, and an Ed Tingle ground out allowed Kash Macumber to score. Pando later scored on a balk by Benson pitcher Dalton Crockett.
Tyler Paquette scored for Benson in the fifth and Tristian Martinez scored in the sixth, making the score 11-3.
Angel Rigney, Martinez and Crockett pitched for Benson, allowing eight hits, striking out four and walking two.
Karsten Jones and Seth Verdugo pitched for Willcox, allowing 12 hits while striking out four and walking three.
Martinez led Benson, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; both Rigney brothers were 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Angel had an RBI. Wilharm was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Davin Judd was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Brok Determan was was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Macumber led Willcox, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, Pando was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Escalante was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Marcus Olivares was 1-for-2.
In Friday’s opening round games in Goodyear, Benson shut out Goodyear’s Trivium Prep Academy 9-0 as Vargas, Wilharm and Determan combined for a four-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking three.
Angel Rigney was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Antonio Rigney was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Crockett was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Paquette was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Determan was 1-for-2.
Willcox, meanwhile, ripped Phoenix Horizon Honors 18-2 behind the pitching of Ayden Fuentes, who went all five innings and allowed seven hits while striking out 12 and walking two.
Fuentes went 3-for-5, with four RBIs and a run scored; Macumber was 2-for-5 with two runs scored; Tingle was 3-for-5 with four runs scored; Aj Nuzzo was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs; Olivares was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Steve Acevedo was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs; Verdugo was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; Pando was 1-for-3 with two runs scored; and Landen Dunham was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Trujillo likes the way his team is playing now and believes they have adjusted well to having that target on their back of being the defending state champions. He is aware that target became bigger due to the rematch with Miami.
“We’re hitting the ball well and pitching well so I feel pretty good,” he said.
To beat Miami, he said his pitchers will need to continue performing the way they have been and the hitters need to continue making contact.
“If we do that, I believe we’ll be OK,” he said.
