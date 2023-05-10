After enjoying open round wins at the 2A state baseball tournament on Friday both the Benson Bobcats and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets suffered disappointing defeats on Saturday in the state quarterfinals putting an end to any state championship hopes they had this year.

Benson, the 2A’s overall No. 1 seed in the tournament and champions of the 2A East Region, lost 1-0 to eighth seed Scottsdale Prep Academy, champions of the 2A Metro Region, on Saturday while the third seeded Yellow Jackets lost 9-4 to sixth seeded Phoenix Horizon Honors.

