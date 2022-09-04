BISBEE − The Benson Bobcats and the Bisbee Pumas kicked off their soccer seasons Tuesday, Aug. 30, with the Bobcats winning 8-1 at the Warren Ballpark.
Jaden Barney scored the Bobcats’ first three goals and Adolfo Navarro, the Bobcats’ team captain, followed with a goal as Benson led 4-0 at the half.
In the second half Kendall Miles and Dominik Villa each scored, increasing Benson’s lead to 6-0.
The Pumas’ Asis Rodriguez, a freshman, scored off an assist from Jesus Ramirez.
Barney and Bellmore then closed out the scoring for the Bobcats.
According to Benson coach Todd Hill, the Bobcats had 15 shots on goal. Goalie Roy Jones had five saves.
“I was extremely pleased (with the effort),” Hill said. “I felt like the things we had practiced flowed right over into the competition. I was really happy to see that. They were passing, working the ball, our shots were good. I also felt their attitudes were good. That’s always a priority for me. They treated the referees with respect. Overall, I couldn’t be happier with the team.”
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Bisbee traveled to Willcox and lost 8-0.
Bisbe is in its fifth season of soccer.
The Pumas are coached by Melissa Wright, also the softball coach at Bisbee. Wright agreed to take over the program after Mark Flores stepped down after last season.
Wright admits she doesn’t know a whole lot about soccer but is learning more every day thanks to the help of her assistant coach, Maria Rodriguez.
Two years ago, the Pumas were 8-1, their lone loss a 3-2 game to Willcox. They qualified for state in soccer for the first time and lost to Chino Valley in the first round.
Last year year Bisbee went 0-11.
Benson, 1-0, will be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 6, hosting Pima in its home opener.
Bisbee, 0-2, will be on the road two straight days beginning Wednesday, March 7, with a 3:45 p.m. match at The Gregory School in TDucson followed by a 4 p.m. match Thursday, Sept. 8, at Patagonia.
