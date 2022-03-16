EAGER − The Benson Bobcats softball team was in Eager Monday, taking on the Round Valley Elks in what many are saying was a preview of two quality softball teams that could see each other in the 2A state playoffs.
Benson jumped to a 3-0 lead and won 4-1.
The Bobcats’ first run of the game came in the top of the first when Navaeh Trejo singled, scoring Celina Wilharm, who had been hit by a pitch in her at bat.
The score remained 1-0 until the top of the sixth when Benson tacked on two more runs. Tatum Benson’s double scored Reyna Adkins and Trinity Bullock followed with a single that scored Benson.
Round Valley broke up the shutout in the bottom of the sixth, blasting a solo home run out to deep center field. Announcers calling the game on YouTube said it bounced off a car’s windshield, making the score 3-1.
Benson, not to be outdone, responded with a solo blast by Riley Francione in the top of the seventh to the same area, making the score 4-1.
Wilharm went the distance for Benson in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one run and four hits, walking two and striking out 12.
The Bobcats had 10 hits. Wilharm was 2-for-3 with a run scored; Adkins 2-for-3 with a run scored; Benson 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Bullock 2-for-3; and Trejo, Francione and Sadie Webb were all 1-for-3 with Francione scoring a run and having an RBI.
Benson, 8-4 overall, 1-0 in the 2A East Region, will be competing this weekend in the Payson Invitational. The Bobcats are gearing up for a key 2A East game with Willcox March 23 in Benson.
