BENSON − The much anticipated and hyped showdown between last year’s 2A and 1A state champions, the Benson Bobcats and the St. David Tigers, wasn’t quite as thrilling as fans were anticipating Thursday.
Benson’s pitching dominated and its hitters set the tone early in a 13-0 five-inning win as the Bobcats extended their winning streak to eight straight.
Thursday’s game got off to a rough start for St. David. Senior Talon Haynie smacked a leadoff double off Benson starting pitcher Tristan Martinez to left-center field. Haynie decided to try and stretch his double into a triple, running through a “stop” sign from coach Ron Goodman, and despite a head-first slide was tagged out by third baseman Wyatt Wilharm.
Benson took the energy of that play to the plate in the bottom of the first. Antonio Rigney doubled to start the inning and scored the next play when his brother, Angel, singled him home. Wilharm then sent a shot over the center field fence for a two-run blast.
Benson increased its lead to 9-0 following a six-run outburst in the second inning. Wilharm had a two-run double, followed by a three-run home run by Martinez over the right field fence.
Four singles led to Benson scoring three more runs in the third followed by a run in fourth, giving the Bobcats their 13-run lead.
“It got ugly quick,” Goodman said. “I knew Benson had a good team. We were going to have to compete, and we didn’t. We left the bases loaded twice and made a few other mistakes that hurt us.”
Seven miles is all that separates the two high schools. Many of the players know each other from summer league ball; others have transferred from one school to another, and to top it off Benson lost to St. David last year 10-1. Goodman was aware Benson wanted some revenge.
“Benson is a very strong team,” he said. “Fred (Trujillo, the head coach at Benson) has done a great job with those guys. They had a slow start (to the season) but they’re tearing it up now. … I did not expect us to be shut out. I was disappointed we didn’t compete better. That’s what upsets me the most.”
Trujillo said player-to-player awareness and respect for each other makes the game fun.
“Players on both teams know each other pretty well and after what happened to us last year at their place, our guys really wanted this game this year,” Trujillo said. “They wanted to redeem themselves. We knew it would be a good game.”
Martinez, Adhmar Vargas, Brok Determan and Cameron McFarland, who is originally from St. David, pitched for Benson, allowing the Tigers seven hits, walking one and striking out seven.
“I threw four pitchers on purpose, trying to get each of them some work,” Trujillo said. “Had it gone seven, I probably would have used seven. Brok is just coming off knee surgery so I’m trying to get him worked back into the rotation. I plan on pitching him some on Monday when we play Sabino. … I felt like we pitched well. We definitely have kids that can pitch. I felt like we hit the ball well also. It wasn’t our best game, but we did play well.”
Trujillo and Goodman agree this is a rivalry game and had a playoff atmosphere to it.
“Fans for both schools were at the game,” Trujillo said. “They were into it. We always travel well but with the St. David fans being there made for a good crowd. All the bleachers were filled. There was no space down the left field line.”
St. David, which played Baboquivari on Friday in a 1A South Region game, started freshman Owen Judd, who had a complete game no-hitter earlier in the season and was part of a two-pitcher no-hitter and a four-pitcher perfect game two-days earlier. Judd went three innings, was tagged for 12 runs and 11 hits, struck out three and walked one.
Jake Goodman pitched one inning in relief, gave up one run and two hits, walked one and hit one.
Judd was 2-for-3 for St. David; Goodman and Brayden Merrill each were 1-for-2 and Haynie and Josh Garrett were both 1-for-3.
Wilharm was 3-for-3 for Benson. He scored twice and had six RBIs. Antonio Rigney was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Angel Rigney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Mcfarland was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Zach Laura was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Benson improves to 14-7 overall while St. David drops to 21-3. The Bobcats jumped to No. 2 in the state in the AIA365.com 2A baseball rankings that were released Friday while St. David remained at No. 4 in the 1A state rankings.
