ELFRIDA — The Benson Bobcats and the Valley Union Blue Devils kicked off the 2021 season Monday night, which was also the debut of new Valley Union coach Shawna Hill.
Benson won 3-0 with match scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18.
The first set was tied at 7-7 when Benson went on a 5-0 run for a 12-7 lead. Valley Union clawed its way back to within one at 19-18 but an out-of-bounds hit gave Benson a 20-18 lead and the Bobcats proceeded to score the next five points needed to win the first set, the final point coming on a net serve error.
The second set was tied at 5-5 when Benson proceeded to go on a 8-3 run for a 13-8 lead. The Bobcats led 22-13 when Brooke White directed a four-point rally that pulled the Blue Devils within five at 22-17. Benson led 24-18 when Valley Union reeled off three consecutive points, pulling within three. An out-of-bounds hit by the Blue Devils gave the Bobcats the final point it needed to take the second set 25-20.
Valley Union jumped to a brief 2-0 lead in the third set but then Benson got its scoring going with four straight points to go ahead 4-2. Tied at 8-8, the Bobcats went on a 9-3 run, taking a 17-11 lead. Valley Union fought its way back to within two at 17-15 but then surrendered three straight points to Benson who took a 20-15 lead and went on to take the third set.
After the match Benson volleyball coach Tara Thompson said she felt her girls came into the match with good expectations and had learned a lot in practice.
“I feel they were looking forward to rocking this house and we did,” she said. “Today gave us an idea of what we need to work on as a team. Going into our next match on Thursday I think we’re going to be fired up and ready to go.”
The coach said she would like to see better serving from her team.
Thompson added senior Brynn Barney, her libero, had a good defensive match.
“This is a new position for her and I know she was a little nervous at the start but she did an amazing job for us tonight,” she said. “She was active, had great coverage and was talking to her teammates, which is what we want.”
Offensively, Thompson said her girls were playing smarter and not harder and did a good job of finding Valley Union’s holes on defense.
Hill admitted after the loss this was not the way she would have liked to start the season, but said this is a talented group that needs to develop its own chemistry.
“We were late getting started beginning with me coming in late as coach and we didn’t have a full summer to work and develop that chemistry,” she said.
The coach said she felt her hitters and blockers both performed well and she was happy with that.
Benson totaled 22 kills. Junior Ally Crouse had five; senior Shaylin Taylor four; and Tatum Benson, Grace Coulston and Jessica Barker each had three.
Junior Celina Wilharm had six of Benson’s 21 aces, Barker followed with four and Taylor three.
Coulston had all of Benson’s blocks with three.
Stats for Valley Union were not available.
Benson, 1-0, is on the road Thursday at Tucson Santa Rita while Valley Union, 0-1, will host Bisbee on Thursday and Cibecue on Friday.
