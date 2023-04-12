The Benson Bobcats track and field teams traveled to Lakeside to compete in the 16-team Blue Ridge Invitational on Thursday, April 6.
The Snowflake Lobos girls finished first with 192.2; the Benson girls finished fourth with 60.7 points.
The Poston Butte Broncos boys finished first with 176.5; the Benson boys finished ninth with 28 points.
Placing for the Benson girls were senior Riann Cluff, first in the pole vault and eighth in the triple jump; senior Briley Barney, fifth in the pole vault; junior Trinity Foy, second in the 200, third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 200; sophomore Shannon Frost, fifth in the 200 and fourth in the 400; senior Madison England, fifth in the high jump; junior Willow Pralgo, fifth in the 3,200; junior Ella Allred, sixth in the 1,600; junior Lauren McBride, seventh in the 100 hurdles; the 4x100 (Cluff, McBride, England, Foy), fifth; and the 4x400 (Frost, Allred, freshman Araya Stanley, Cluff), fifth.
Placing for the Bobcat boys were senior Joseph Akers, second in the 400 and fourth in the 800; sophomore Flint Davis, fourth in the pole vault; senior Jake Swies, sixth in the pole vault; the 4x100 (freshman Brax Cluff, freshman Andrew Workman, Swies, Davis), seventh; the 4x400 (Akers, Workman, Cluff, Davis), sixth; and the 4x800 (junior Aaric Myatt, junior James Leck, sophomore Buck Garrett, sophomore Syric Ramirez), seventh.
“Our kids did well; we competed very strong,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “There were some trying things — the altitude and the travel before — that gave us some new challenges but seeing new teams and different competition was good for us. It was a well-run meet that we really enjoyed; we had a lot of fun.”
Benson will host the Jerry Lee Invitational on Friday, April 14, with field events starting at 9 a.m. and running events at 10 a.m.
