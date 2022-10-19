The Benson Bobcat volleyball team competed in three 2A East regional games last week, going 2-1 with victories over the Bisbee Pumas and the Morenci Wildcats while falling to the Pima Roughriders.

Benson hosted the Morenci Wildcats on Thursday, October 13. The Wildcats won the first set 26-24 but the Bobcats came back to take the next two 25-23 and 25-16 to take a 2-1 lead.

