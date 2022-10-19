The Benson Bobcat volleyball team competed in three 2A East regional games last week, going 2-1 with victories over the Bisbee Pumas and the Morenci Wildcats while falling to the Pima Roughriders.
Benson hosted the Morenci Wildcats on Thursday, October 13. The Wildcats won the first set 26-24 but the Bobcats came back to take the next two 25-23 and 25-16 to take a 2-1 lead.
Morenci would tie the game in the fourth with a 25-18 win to force a tiebreaker. In yet another close set, Benson was victorious 15-12 to win 3-2.
Leading the Bobcats on the court were: junior Trinity Foy with 17 kills and nine digs; senior Tatum Benson with 39 assists and 21 digs; junior Jamey Darwin with eight kills and seven blocks; senior Ellie Palmer with 22 digs; sophomore Rylee Deskins with 19 digs; senior Rianna Cluff with 11 digs; senior Ally Crouse with nine kills and six digs; junior Grace Coulston with six kills; and senior Jessica Barker with six kills and five digs.
The Bobcats traveled to Bisbee on Tuesday, October 11, returning home with 25-16, 28-26, 25-20 victories and a 3-0 win over Pumas.
Leading Benson statistically were Crouse with five kills; Cluff with 14 digs; Benson with 14 assists; Palmer with eight digs; and junior Camryn Fulcher with five assists.
Their first game of the week had Benson traveling to Pima to take on the Roughriders.
Pima would take the first set 25-23 but Benson would return to take the next two 25-18, 25-11 to lead 2-1. The Roughriders would tie the game 25-18 and return in the fifth to take their home court victory 15-7 for the 3-2 regional victory.
Leading the Bobcats statistically were Benson with 13 assists, six service aces, and six dig; Palmer with seven digs; Foy with five kills; and junior Lily Haftman with five digs.
“I knew going into these three games that we would be working for our placement for play-ins, so I discussed with the team the importance of the week and how we really needed to secure our place and not wait until the last week (of regular season competition),” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “The girls were ready to go in and play hard and work hard. It was evident in the Pima game that they worked really hard because we did go to five sets; it was a tough loss being away and not in your own gym. Bisbee was right after Pima, so we didn’t have time to practice but I was able to play everyone, and we got the win. When we played Morenci, I told them that I wanted them to enjoy the game and perform to the level that I know they can – and they did; the Morenci game was the best game that those girls have ever played.”
Bobcats who are currently leading the 2A East region statistically are: Benson first in assists with 311, second in digs with 153, and first in service aces with 66; Foy second in service aces with 53; Darwin second in blocks with 33; Palmer third in digs with 134; and Crouse third in blocks with 22.
The Bobcats are currently 8-6 in regular season action, 7-4 and ranked 20th in the 2A, and 6-4 for a fourth-place regional ranking.
They will host the St. David Tigers of the 1A Tucson Southeast region on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
