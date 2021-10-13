If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The Benson High School volleyball team is 7-6 overall, 2-2 and ranked third in the 2A East Region.
Benson hosted the Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions of the 3A South Region Monday, Oct. 11. The Lions took the first set 22-25, but the Bobcats came back to reverse the score, winning the second set 25-22. The Lions won the third 20-25, but again the Bobcats fought back to take the fourth 25-19 and force a fifth tie-breaking set. The Lions dropped the Bobcats 9-15 for a 3-2 victory.
The Bobcats hosted the Morenci Wildcats Thursday, Oct. 7, for their fourth 2A East contest of the season. The Bobcats came out strong, taking the first set 25-21. The Wildcats, however, proved to be tough competitors, taking the next three sets 20-25, 17-25 and 25-15 to win 3-1.
Benson senior Shaylin Taylor had eight kills, senior Brynn Barney seven kills, sophomore Grace Coulston five kills and junior Tatum Benson had 25 assists.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Bobcats hosted the Tucson St. Augustine Catholic Wolves of the 2A South Region, defeating the Wolves 3-0. Scores were 25-14. 25-18 and 25-9.
Taylor had 10 kills, Barney six kills, senior Savannah Kilpatrick and junior Ally Crouse five kills each and Benson had 32 assists.
“I believe that everyone adjusted well to the changes we made,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “Today we had better communication and teamwork.”
The start of their three-game stretch had the Bobcats traveling to Bisbee on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to take on the Pumas in a 2A East Region game. The Bobcats defeated the Pumas in three close sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
Crouse had 10 kills, Taylor eight kills and five service aces, Benson 15 assists and junior Ellie Palmer 12 assists.
“We were coming off a two-game losing streak so this was a good win for us” Thompson said. “We also had one of our previously injured players return to competition which really helped with our team energy. This was a good regional win.”
The Bobcats were in Tombstone Tuesday, Oct. 12, and will be in Willcox Thursday, Oct. 14, for 2A East Region games.
