BENSON — The Benson High School Bobcats volleyball coaches and players are looking forward to a full season of competition.
This year the Benson teams are being coached by three alumni who competed for the Bobcats: varsity coach Tara Thompson from the class of 1997, junior varsity coach Kimberly Brogan from the class of 2012, and freshman coach Angie Palmer from the class of 1992.
The three Benson coaches are excited to have a solid group of athletes ready to compete. The Bobcats have 13 freshmen, 14 sophomores, seven juniors and four seniors on their roster.
“I’m excited to see our players’ progression in the game and their continual improvement,” said Thompson, a first-year varsity coach. “We are definitely coming together as a team. We have a solid base; I’m looking forward to watching them soar.”
Thompson is excited about the strengths she sees in her players.
“We have some very seasoned hitters who can play anywhere on the court; we definitely want every player to understand all positions,” she said. “We also have good, aggressive servers and solid passing.”
Brogan, a first-year junior varsity coach, is excited about the “great group of freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity athletes” competing for Benson.
“Our players are working hard and have awesome attitudes,” she said. “They have great camaraderie; they have very positive attitudes and are always building each other up.”
Second-year coach Palmer is looking forward to her freshman players getting the chance to get back on the court after their eighth-grade season was canceled due to COVID restrictions.
“Most of our freshmen haven’t played since they were in seventh grade,” she said. “They are all very excited to be playing and are doing really well. We have been working on fundamentals to refresh their volleyball techniques.”
This years’ varsity captain is senior Shaylin Taylor; the co-captain is junior Ally Crouse.
“I’m super excited for this season,” Taylor said, “and I’m very happy with our team chemistry. I’m looking forward to the great things we are going to accomplish as a team this year.”
Crouse is excited about her junior season and working with her coaches and teammates.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” she said. “We have a new coach and a great group of girls — we are really bonding as a team.”
Benson is a member of the 2A East region that includes Bisbee, Morenci, Pima, Tombstone and Willcox
