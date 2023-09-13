The Benson Bobcats volleyball team competed in its first regular season game, hosting the Douglas Bulldogs of the 4A Gila Region on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Bulldogs took the victory 3-1. Scores were 25-17, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20.
Leading Benson were senior Trinity Foy with six digs and five kills, senior Grace Coulston with five kills and five blocks, junior Riley Deskins with 17 digs, junior Kaylei Taylor with six digs, senior Camryn Fulcher with eight assists, and freshman Halee Hatch with seven assists.
“We were neck and neck with them until about 15 points then we made a few little mental mistakes where we had to free the ball over but we would swing too hard and it would go out,” Benson coach Jackie Blaschke said. “Some missed serves also hurt us. We just couldn’t get ourselves back up after some of those mistakes. They had a strong defense so we had to work with that. We did have some good ups where we did really well and the girls were hitting and passing good. We just couldn’t quite pull it through.”
The Bobcats competed in an early season invitational, the TUSD Girls Volleyball Invitational, on Sept. 1-2. Benson posted a 2-3 record, losing to the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts of the 4A Gila Region 0-2, defeating the Rio Rico Hawks of the 4A Gila Region 2-1, defeating the Buena Colts of the 5A Sonoran Region 2-1, losing to the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks of the 3A South Region 0-2, and losing to the Nogales Apaches of the 5A Sonoran Region 1-2.
“We’re still working with rotations and positions and seeing who fits best where so this was more of a learning tournament to see how the girls do competing against bigger schools,” Blaschke said. “We knew going into the tournament that it was mostly bigger schools than us. We just wanted to see how they played against tough teams and, as coaches, we wanted to see what we needed to improve on.”
The Bobcats will be in Bisbee on Thursday, Sept. 14, for a 2A East Region game against the Pumas. They will host the Tucson St. Augustine Wolves of the 2A South Region on Friday, Sept. 15.
