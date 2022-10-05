The Benson Bobcats volleyball team hosted Willcox in a 2A East Region game on Thursday, Sept. 28, defeating the Cowgirls 3-1.
The Cowgirls took the first game 25-21. The Bobcats came back in the second set to take control, winning 27-25. Benson won the third set 25-21 and the fourth 25-18.
Leading the Bobcats were senior Tatum Benson with 22 assists, 14 digs and five kills; senior Jessica Barker with eight kills; senior Ellie Palmer with 15 digs; senior Riann Cluff with eight digs; junior Trinity Foy with eight digs; and junior Jamey Darwin with seven kills. Benson leads the region with 215 assists and 46 service aces.
“It was a great game, our energy was really good,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “We were able to stay hyped the entire time; we were really motivated to win.”
Leading the Cowgirls were senior Kennedy Peterson with 26 digs; freshman Kennedy Ebert with 21 assists and seven digs; junior Avery Lotts with six digs; junior Phoebe Dullum with 16 digs; senior Malia Rogers with 15 kills; sophomore Natalie Thompson with 13 digs; sophomore Maddie Bennett with 9 kills and seven digs; senior Brandi Larson with seven kills and six digs; senior Baleigh Casady with nine digs, six assists, and five service aces; sophomore Mabrisa Tona with seven digs; and sophomore Morgan Allred with five digs. Region leaders are Rogers (88 kills) and Peterson (119 digs).
The Bobcats are 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the region and 4-2 in the 2A conference, in fourth place in the 2A East and ranked 20th in the state. Bebsib will host the Santa Rita Eagles in a region game on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Cowgirls are 7-4 overall, 2-3 in the 2A East, 4-3 in the conference, in fifth place in the region and 18th in the 2A state rankings. They will host the Morenci Wildcats in regional action on Thursday, Oct. 6 before traveling to Joseph City to compete in the Joseph City Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.