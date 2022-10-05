The Benson Bobcats volleyball team hosted Willcox in a 2A East Region game on Thursday, Sept. 28, defeating the Cowgirls 3-1.

The Cowgirls took the first game 25-21. The Bobcats came back in the second set to take control, winning 27-25. Benson won the third set 25-21 and the fourth 25-18.

