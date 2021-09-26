If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The Benson Bobcats volleyball team improved to 5-2, 1-0 in 2A East Region competition, with victories over the Miami Vandals, 3-2, and the Willcox Cowgirls, 3-2.
The Bobcats traveled north to Miami to take on the Vandals of the 2A South Region on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Benson was behind 0-2 going into the third set. The Bobcats came together to take the next three sets and win. Scores were 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 15-9.
Leading the Bobcats were senior Shaylin Taylor with 13 kills and six service aces, junior Ally Crouse with 11 kills and three blocks, sophomore Grace Coulston with 10 kills and three blocks and junior Ellie Palmer with 41 assists.
“Miami was a very consistent team,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “They only had two service errors in all five games.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Bobcats competed in their first 2A East Region game of the season, hosting Willcox.
The Bobcats won the first game 25-14 but the Cowgirls came back to win the next two 14-25 and 18-25. With the Bobcats taking the fourth game 25-23, a fifth tie-breaking game would determine the winner. In a close contest, Benson defeated Willcox 15-11.
“We had to make some position adjustments for better coverage on their attacks,” Thompson said. “They were tough adjustments but we rallied together to pull out the win.”
Leading the Bobcats were Crouse with eight kills and four blocks, Taylor with eight kills and three service aces, Palmer with 24 assists and junior Madison Wichmann with five kills.
Leading the Cowgirls were junior Malia Rogers with 11 kills, senior Daleigh Ebert with seven kills, junior Brandi Larson with five kills and four service aces, junior Kennedy Peterson with four service aces and nine assists and senior Kamrielle Wyatt with nine assists.
The Bobcats will travel to Pima for their second region match of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 28. They will host the Gilbert Classical Spartans of the 2A Valley Region on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
