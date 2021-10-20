BENSON —The Benson High School volleyball team improved its 2A East Region record to 4-2, 9-6 overall, with victories over the Willcox Cowgirls and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.

The Bobcats traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls on Thursday, Oct. 14. Willcox took control on their home court, winning the first two sets 16-25 and 18-25. Benson rallied back to win the next three 25-13, 24-15 and 15-8 to take the win.

For the Bobcats, junior Ally Crouse had 15 kills, senior Shaylin Taylor had eight kills, sophomore Grace Coulston had eight kills and five blocks and junior Tatum Benson had 34 assists.

For the Cowgirls, senior Daleigh Ebert had 12 kills, junior Malia Rogers seven kills, senior Alyssa Rogers six kills and senior Kamrielle Wyatt 16 assists.

“After losing the first two sets, we just let go of the pressure and played our game,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “We came back to win the next three and take the victory 3-2. Willcox is definitely a good team with a solid base. We look forward to playing them again in the future.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Bobcats were in Tombstone. Benson lost the first set 16-25, but won the next three 25-20, 26-24, and 25-20.

For Benson, Taylor had eight kills, Crouse seven kills, and Benson had 30 assists and six kills.

For Tombstone, junior Kiersten Schilling had seven kills, junior Arceli Blackwell eight blocks and sophomore Alexis Gil-Urias eight assists.

“Tombstone has a good team,” Thompson said. “The first set was a tough one for us, but we were able to fight our way back to take the next three for the regional win.”

Benson hosted Tombstone on Tuesday, Oct. 19, followed by the Bisbee on Thursday, Oct. 21. Both are 2A East Region games.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments