BENSON − The Benson Bobcats volleyball team celebrated their homecoming week in front of a packed gym with a 3-2 victory over the St. David Tigers of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Benson’s victory over St. David snapped the Tigers’ 13-game winning streak; it was Benson’s first regular season win between the teams since October 2017 when the Bobcats defeated the Tigers 3-1.

