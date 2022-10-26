BENSON − The Benson Bobcats volleyball team celebrated their homecoming week in front of a packed gym with a 3-2 victory over the St. David Tigers of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Benson’s victory over St. David snapped the Tigers’ 13-game winning streak; it was Benson’s first regular season win between the teams since October 2017 when the Bobcats defeated the Tigers 3-1.
The game was close until the final set. Benson took the first set 25-21 but the Tigers returned to tie the game in the second with a 25-20 win. Benson powered back in the third with a 25-18 victory to go ahead 2-1. St. David returned in the fourth to again tie the game 2-2 with a 25-17 win that forced a fifth and tie-breaking set. The Bobcats took the final set 15-10 for the victory.
“The game was awesome,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “The energy that both teams brought — it was really fun to watch. Both teams were working really hard to get each point, to get the side out — there was just a lot of really good game play with hitting and blocking. It was just fantastic. I told our girls that they had nothing to lose but absolutely everything to gain from winning; I think they took that with them into the game.”
Leading the Bobcats were senior Tatum Benson with 26 digs and 24 assists; junior Trinity Foy with nine kills; senior Ally Crouse with seven kills; junior Grace Coulston with six kills; senior Ellie Palmer with 13 digs; senior Jessica Barker with 13 digs; and senior Riann Cluff with 12 digs.
Bobcats leading the 2A East Region are Benson, first in digs with 179, first in service aces with 67 and second in assists with 335; Foy, second in service aces with 55 and fourth in kills with 96; junior Jamey Darwin, second in blocks with 36; Crouse, fifth in blocks with 23; Palmer, third in digs with 147; and Cluff, fourth in digs with 124.
Their victory over the Tigers moved the Bobcats to 19th in the state rankings and third in the 2A East Region They finish their regular season with two important regional games. Benson traveled to Willcox on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will then host the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Oct. 27 on Senior Night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.