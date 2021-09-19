If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — The Benson Bobcats volleyball team competed in two matches during homecoming week, defeating the Tucson Catalina Trojans of the 3A South Region 3-0 while falling to the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts of the 4A Gila Region 3-0.
The Bobcats (3-2) hosted the Thunderbolts on Thursday, Sept. 16, falling 25-19, 25-19, 25-10.
“The games were intense and fast,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “We were able to keep up and play at a high level against a 4A school. It’s good to see this kind of play early in the season so we are ready to compete at that level when we get to regionals.”
Leading the Bobcats were senior Shaylin Taylor with six kills and five service aces and junior Ellie Palmer with nine assists.
The Bobcats traveled to Tucson to take on Catalina High on Tuesday, Sept. 14, defeating Trojans 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.
Leading the Bobcats were junior Ally Crouse and Taylor with four kills each, sophomore Grace Coulston with seven service aces. Taylor had five aces and senior Savannah Kilpatrick and junior Hannah Post had three each.
The Bobcats will host the Willcox Cowgirls on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the first 2A East Region game of the season for both teams.
“Willcox has some hard servers and serves with topspin,” Thompson said, “so we will need to focus on our passing and serve reception.”
