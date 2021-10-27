If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The Benson Bobcat volleyball team finished its week of competition with two regional victories bringing their 2A East record to 6-2, 11-6 in overall competition.
The Bobcats hosted the Bisbee Pumas on Thursday, Oct. 21. Benson, which had traveled to Bisbee earlier in the season and brought home a 3-0 victory, defeated the Pumas at home, 3-0 posting wins of 25-8. 25-18, 25-23.
Statistically for the Bobcats: senior Shaylin Taylor had nine kills and five service aces; junior Ally Crouse had seven kills; senior Savannah Kilpatrick had seven service aces; and junior Tatum Benson had 23 assists and five service aces.
“Bisbee is a scrappy team who moves around the court well,” Benson volleyball coach Tara Thompson said. “Our serves are what put us ahead; we do need to work more on communicating on the court.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Bobcats hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. The Bobcats won the first set 25-16. Tombstone came back to win the second, 25-22, and Benson closed out the 3-1 victory with wins of 25-17 and 25-22.
Statistically for the Bobcats: Taylor had 15 kills; Crouse had 12 kills; Benson had six service aces and 45 assists; and senior Brynn Barney had seven kills.
Statistically for the Yellow Jackets: junior Kiersten Schilling had 12 kills; junior Arceli Blackwell had seven kills; sophomore Alexis Gil-Urias had 12 assists; and sophomore Hannah Humphrey had 11 assists.
“When we’re on a roll, we’re on a roll — but when we’re not, we tend to falter,” Coach Thompson said.
The Bobcats will travel to Morenci Tuesday, Oct. 26. They will be hosting the Pima Roughriders Thursday, Oct. 28.
It is Bobcats’ senior parent night; it will also be a pink-out game in honor of breast cancer awareness month which takes place in October.
“We are looking forward to celebrating our four seniors who are going to be graduating,” Thompson said.
